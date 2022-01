Peloton Interactive (PTON -3.4%) swings lower as the company starts off the week with a couple of developments that indicate sentiment is spinning lower. The company is now working with consulting firm McKinsey & Co. to review its cost structure and potentially eliminate some jobs, according to CNBC. The possible job cuts were reportedly discussed in a recent management call and could target the apparel division in particular. It also appears that some Peloton store are "on the cut line" due to weak performance.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO