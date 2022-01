Thanks to a tip from Crystal Mace over at PFS Sales in Raleigh, we learned the opening date of the newest location of Gym Tacos. They will open on Jan. 31 on Hillsborough St. across from Meredith College in the former Burger King/Hieu Bowl Vietnamese Kitchen spot (3701 Hillsborough St.)! This will be their third location counting their trucks over on Six Forks Road and their sports bar in Bedford (space formerly occupied by the Public House) at 1540 Dunn Road. And remember, it is better to eat some good tacos before going to the gym. See you in line on Jan. 31! In the meantime, visit Gym Tacos here.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO