Andreessen-Backed Mythical Games Buys Game Streaming Startup to Build in the Metaverse

By Andrew Hayward
decrypt.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto gaming firm Mythical Games has acquired Polystream, a cloud gaming startup. Mythical raised $150 million at a $1.25 billion valuation in November. Following Facebook’s recent metaverse showcase and rebranding to Meta, hype around the concept of the metaverse—an immersive, digital avatar-driven evolution of the internet—is at an all-time high. It...

decrypt.co

Comments / 0

NEWSBTC

CropBytes Metaverse launches an Immersive 3D game

The CropBytes metaverse has been gaining considerable traction nowadays and for good reason. Ever since the metaverse concept had been brought to the forefront last year, there has been a lot of interest directed toward this new kind of technology and what it can do. As such, CropBytes aims to provide some innovative and useful features in this space so as to allow its users to benefit from it as well.
TECHNOLOGY
decrypt.co

Play It Forward DAO is Making Play-to-Earn Gaming Open To Everyone

The advent of NFT games has transformed the video gaming landscape overnight, adding an economic component to gaming. With games now incorporating scarce virtual items as NFTs, it's possible to offer players rewards that have real-world value. That's created a new class of player—the play-to-earn gamer, who's able to monetize...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

How to buy a gaming laptop

Gaming laptops have evolved to keep up with the needs of even the most intense gamers, making them a serious alternative to desktop PCs for all but the highest-power setups. Almost everything you need to start gaming is in that one chassis; you definitely don't want to use the touchpad, though, so an external mouse is a must-have. Another bright spot is that battery life, at least for 14- and 15-inch gaming laptops, has gotten significantly longer, and hopefully the 16- and 17-inch models will soon follow suit.
COMPUTERS
AFP

Microsoft-Activision deal: Key things to know

Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled its big-ticket plans to buy US video game powerhouse Activision Blizzard, a record-smashing acquisition in the gaming sector. An acquisition of Activision could help Microsoft shore up weaknesses when it comes to mobile games and esports.
BUSINESS
Variety

Electronic Arts COO Laura Miele on Gaming’s Big Moment: ‘We Have Significant Runway Ahead of Us’

Laura Miele knows that video gaming is having a big moment. The industry veteran, who was named chief operating officer of gaming giant Electronic Arts in September, also knows that well-heeled competitors are ready to barrel into the sector that is becoming ever-more intertwined with Hollywood’s core businesses. On the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Miele says EA is fortified for heightened competition from streaming platforms by its 40-year history of creating game franchises ranging from “The Sims” to “Madden NFL” to its partnership with Lucasfilm on “Star Wars” titles. (And this conversation was held before Microsoft unveiled its blockbuster...
VIDEO GAMES
Cheddar News

Microsoft Integrating Activision With 'Next Phase of the Internet' as Its Goal

In what could be the biggest deal in video games history, Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard underlines the company's aggressive push in gaming and beyond into its long-term vision of being top dog in the metaverse. Adam Hollander, former director of gamification at Microsoft and founder of Hungry Wolves NFT, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss. “Microsoft always plays chess, not checkers," he said, describing the price tag as an opportunity cost. "It's about integrating Activision Blizzard in with Azure and Windows and Xbox and Hololens and Minecraft and everything else that they're doing for the inevitable goal of being the major player in the next phase of the internet."
VIDEO GAMES

