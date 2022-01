COMBO member Alex Teitz reminded us that the time was NOW to start booking your bands for fairs and festivals this summer. So the Program Committee decided that was a GREAT subject for our winter program! We will have several talent buyers speaking at our Monday, January 24th meeting who will help you to navigate “auditioning” for fairs and festivals – what you need to do, when to do it, how to come across as an artist or a band that they would want on their program. Confirmed speakers include Kyle Hartman of the UMS (Underground Music Showcases); Greta Cornett of FoCoMX (Fort Collins Music Experience); Craig Ferguson, President/Festival Director of RMFF, and Brian Eyster of the RMFF.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO