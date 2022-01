This article is part of Fortune’s quarterly investment guide for Q1 2022. It was in the fall of 2021 that things really changed. In late October, social media giant Facebook announced a bold move: It was rebranding and would henceforth call itself Meta. The name change was in reference to the “metaverse,” a term that’s a bit tricky to neatly define but encompasses a network of 3D virtual spaces, often accessed through things like virtual reality or augmented reality, that can include everything from virtual meeting places to gaming to virtual concerts and shopping experiences. Many consider it a part of the next form of the internet (Web 3.0).

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO