Warning: graphic pictures of the injury are included at the end of this story. Those images are not suitable for everyone. Police are now officially investigating an incident during a U20 hockey game in Sweden that led to some horrible injuries for player Kid Andersson. Over the weekend, Andersson, 19, was playing a game in the J20 SuperElit league in Sweden, when an opponent made a two-handed swing of his stick at Andersson's face while he was on the bench, leaving him with a broken jaw. He is still in hospital and is on a purely liquid diet. His father, Anders Andersson reported the incident to police and has been informed that an investigation has been launched. He told Expressen.se he's not necessarily classifying the incident as criminal.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO