Accidents

Boaters rescued by Coast Guard after their boat runs aground

Middletown Press
 3 days ago

HOPEDALE, La. (AP) — Three boaters were in stable...

www.middletownpress.com

hawaiinewsnow.com

1 hospitalized after fishing vessels runs aground off Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-foot fishing boat got stuck on rocks near the Kihei Boat Ramp early Monday. Maui County Fire and Public Safety officials said they were alerted to the incident just after 6:45 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found four people who were onboard safely on...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
10NEWS

Coast Guard rescues 176 Haitians off Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard says it pulled 176 Haitians from an overloaded wooden sailing vessel as it approached the Florida Keys. The rescue effort unfolded Monday after a Customs and Border Protection crew spotted the 60-foot sailboat near the Bahamas with a crowd on board.
KEY LARGO, FL
News4Jax.com

Coast Guard rescues man and dog aboard disabled yacht

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Coast Guard rescued a man and his dog from a 44-foot yacht on Friday, after it became disabled at the entrance of the St. Mary’s Channel in Georgia, according to a news release. A spokesperson for the Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville said a response...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
cw34.com

Boaters rescued off Manalapan

MANALAPAN, Fla. (WPEC) — Three people were rescued Friday morning after a boat capsized off Manalapan. The U.S. Coast Guard said they received a report of three people in the water and were preparing to respond when a local rescue boat and a commercial salvage boat assisted the boaters.
MANALAPAN, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

Two 19-year-olds rescued by Coast Guard in Washington after writing ‘SOS’ in snow

Two 19-year-old men were rescued Saturday in Lane County by the U.S. Coast Guard after signaling for help by writing an SOS sign in the snow. The two men went camping near Swastika Mountain southeast of Eugene around Christmas Day and failed to return as expected on Dec. 29, officials said. Officials said the men were reported missing on New Year’s Eve.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fatal Conception Boat Fire Prompts New Coast Guard Safety Protocols

During the last week of 2021, the U.S. Coast Guard issued interim fire safety protocols for small passenger vessels following the deadly 2019 Conception boat fire off the Santa Barbara coast. On September 9, 2019, the Santa Barbara-based diving boat caught fire in the early morning hours while anchored off...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Miami Herald

Coast Guard sends 29 Haitians home after pulling them off boat near Puerto Rico

Just two days after a group of 176 Haitians came ashore in the Florida Keys and a week after the International Organization for Migration reported that the U.S. has sent 13,320 Haitians back to Haiti onboard 125 Immigration and Customs Enforcement charter flights since mid-September, another 29 Haitians were repatriated home.
POLITICS
thecoastlandtimes.com

United States Coast Guard Auxiliary boating skills course set

The Outer Banks Flotilla of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary will be offering a Coast Guard approved boating course in February 2022. The six-session Boating Skills and Seamanship course builds on the introductory Boat America class, providing more in-depth exposure to key topics related to safe boating operations. Topics...
AFP

Child dies crossing river between Mexico, US

The body of a child who apparently drowned trying to cross from Mexico to the United States has been pulled from the Rio Grande along the border, authorities said. The girl, believed to be Venezuelan, was found Tuesday in the river with no vital signs next to Acuna in the state of Coahuila, the Mexican National Institute of Migration (INM) said. A search had been launched after US Border Patrol notified Mexico about a missing child wearing a red jacket, denim pants and white socks, INM officials said in a statement. "The INM regrets the death of the migrant girl, and reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding people ... with special attention to those who are part of vulnerable groups, such as girls, boys and adolescents," it said.
PUBLIC SAFETY

