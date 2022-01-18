ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rimac Group’s Technology Division Is Officially An Independent Company

Carscoops
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rimac Group announced that their engineering division under the name Rimac Technology is officially now a standalone company that plans to develop EV technology for both Rimac and other manufacturers. Rimac Group currently owns 55 percent of the Bugatti Rimac joint venture, as well as 100 percent of Rimac...

www.carscoops.com

Rimac Technology starts operating as standalone EV components unit

On January 1, 2022, the Rimac Group has become fully operational as an umbrella company that incorporates Bugatti Rimac (set up in November 2021) and the new standalone Rimac Technology business. Rimac Technology is 100% owned by Rimac Group, while Bugatti Rimac, which consists of Bugatti and Rimac Automobili, is...
Rimac’s selling its hypercar EV tech to other automakers

We’ve already been blown away by Rimac’s breathtaking Nevera, the all-electric hypercar that goes 0-60mph in just 1.85 seconds. And we were stunned when Rimac swallowed Bugatti to become, well, Bugatti Rimac. But here’s another bombshell from the Croatian automaker…. The Rimac Group announced that its engineering...
