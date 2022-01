Only with a hash rate of just 126 terahertz per second (TH/s) a single Bitcoin (BTC) miner successfully add a new block to the Bitcoin network, offering a block reward of 6.25 BTC, at current exchange rates, Valued over $266,870. The miner is part of an orphan mining pool called Solo CK, which ranks 15th on the list of Bitcoin mining pools with a total computing power of 410.96 petahashes per second (PH/s), corresponding to 0.23 % community share, according to BTC.com.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO