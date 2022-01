Happy New Year and welcome to real winter! At this time of year, it seems there is nothing you can really do in your vegetable garden. Snow dusts the ground; your raised beds are iced over, and ice fishermen are walking their skids towards their favorite lakes. This happens to be one of my favorite gardening times of year, planning. Grabbing a sheet of graph paper and drawing my space and dreaming of the spring. Pouring over catalogs, both in hand and online, and designing what comes next.

GARDENING ・ 8 DAYS AGO