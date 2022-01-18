ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

AR exhibition to explore ‘parallel realities’ via Fortnite collaboration

By Alex Green
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fgquc_0dogeXpp00
Artist Kaws during a photocall at Serpentine North for his first major solo exhibition in London (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Brooklyn-based artist Kaws has launched an exhibition in London exploring “parallel realities” through a collaboration with popular video game Fortnite.

All the paintings and sculptures on display at Serpentine North will exist as augmented reality (AR) works on the Acute Art app, through which people can view the works in the surroundings of their own home.

A virtual recreation of the show will also launch at 3pm on Tuesday in Fortnite, allowing players of the online game to explore the Serpentine’s grounds and interact with Kaws’ artworks through their online avatar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25qGwO_0dogeXpp00
A visitor photographs artwork by Kaws (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Titled New Fiction, it is the first major solo exhibition of work by the graffiti artist and designer to take place in London, and features sculptures that exist across “physical, virtual and augmented realities”.

Since the 1990s, Kaws, real name Brian Donnelly, has created street art, graphic and product design, paintings, murals and large-scale sculptures, and collaborated with fashion brands including Nike, Dior and Uniqlo.

He said: “This is an incredibly exciting project for me. I always like exploring new mediums for my art.

“I became interested in working with AR when I realised the quality that can be achieved now. Then came the invitation to work with Fortnite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NHfGI_0dogeXpp00
Kaws: New Fiction in Fortnite (Epic Games/PA)

“Now all these things come together in a complex exhibition that takes place in parallel realities. I want to thank the incredible teams at Fortnite, Acute Art and Serpentine.”

The exhibition is the latest in the Serpentine’s series of technology-inspired projects, which began with a collaboration with Korean boyband BTS in 2020.

Daniel Birnbaum, artistic director of Acute Art and curator of New Fiction, said: “This project will reach a larger and more diverse audience than any other exhibition I have curated.

“It marks the beginning of a new chapter of art, living in parallel worlds and reaching local and global audiences simultaneously. I am thrilled to be involved in this unique collaboration. We have entered a new era!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gdcup_0dogeXpp00
A visitor uses the augmented reality application on their tablet to view the work (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

The Serpentine’s artistic director, Hans Ulrich Obrist, and chief executive Bettina Korek said in a joint statement: “We are thrilled to work with such an incredible group of collaborators on this unique project that tests how Serpentine can enter the multiverse.

“This innovative exhibition builds on other exciting ventures bridging art and pop culture, and follows Connect, special activations initiated with the K-Pop group BTS in 2020.

“This multi-dimensional project, accessible through virtual and physical portals, demonstrates the remarkable synergies between gaming, space and sensorial experience.”

– Kaws: New Fiction runs at Serpentine North until February 27 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
djmag.com

History of Black British music to be explored in new exhibition

The British Library and the University of Westminster have announced a new exhibition exploring the history of Black British music. The partnership have teamed up to educate audiences on African music and its contributions to the UK, spanning over six decades, from the evolution of its pioneering sounds to the lasting influence on contemporary pop music.
MUSIC
BBC

National Archives exhibition reveals 'Roaring Twenties' reality

An exhibition at the National Archives aims to dispel popular myths about the "Roaring Twenties" and reveal what life was really like a century ago. The 1920s are known for glitz, glamour, jazz and modernisation, but the reality of post-war, post-flu pandemic Britain was, for many people, very different. Behind...
U.K.
martechseries.com

SuperWorld to Sponsor Augmented Reality (AR) Exhibit during Rio Innovation Week

The virtual world platform SuperWorld, along with BrasilNFT, are providing Metaverse applications during the largest technology and innovation event in Latin America, Rio Innovation Week. Using Augmented Reality (AR), SuperWorld will enhance the conference experience for both attendees and sponsors by implementing the location-based display, or “anchoring” of digital images...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaws
theartofeducation.edu

Exploring Collaboration Through Writing (Ep. 221)

In today’s episode, Candido reconnects with his high school English teacher for a fun conversation about creativity and collaboration. Listen as they discuss the benefits of collaboration, why students feel welcome in the art room, and how teachers can create the space students need to explore and develop their creative skills. Full episode transcript below.
VISUAL ART
blooloop.com

Kaws brings new AR art show to the Serpentine – and to Fortnite

Acclaimed artist Kaws (Brian Donnelly), in collaboration with Acute Art and Epic Games’ Fortnite, has created the online game’s first real-world art show, which is taking place both online and at the Serpentine. The show, entitled New Fiction, is Kaws first major solo show in London and has been curated by Acute Art’s artistic director, Daniel Birnbaum.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Fortnite Leaks Reveal Planned Hawkeye, Green Goblin & League of Legends Collaborations

Data miners in the Fortnite scene have uncovered more collaborations with Marvel and Riot Games. Fortnite’s Item Shop has been quiet as of late following the most recent Boba Fett and Cobra Kai collaborations. Following the Winterfest 2021 event, offerings are much more scarce, which usually means Epic Games is working on something exciting behind the scenes. Information from the XboxEra podcast pointed toward a planned collaboration between Fortnite and Paramount intellectual properties, mainly the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti Art#Street Art#Collaborators#Nike#Dior#Uniqlo#Ar#Korean#Acute Art#New Fiction
The Drum

Pepsi Lay’s collaborates with Snap to launch its thinnest ever chips via new AR lens

PepsiCo India has been pulling out all the tricks of the trade – literally – for its recently-launched innovation of ‘paper-thin, wafer thin’ chips. Along with launching the product via traditional mass media, PepsiCo has also got influencers on board and most recently has announced its collaboration with Snap, which has created an innovative new augmented reality (AR) lens for the launch of the thinnest chips from Lay’s.
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

From fear to connection, dynamic MENTAL exhibition explores a colourful spectrum of experiences

Review: MENTAL: Head Inside, curated by Tilly Boleyn. After three false starts due to lockdown, the Science Gallery’s inaugural exhibition, MENTAL: Head Inside, is opening at its new space in Carlton. The gallery is one node in a global network of youth-focused spaces that playfully kicks down the walls between art and science. Previous Science Gallery exhibitions — BLOOD, PERFECTION and DISPOSABLE — were held in different temporary locations. Curated by and for young people, MENTAL is both a homecoming and a housewarming in an airy, purpose-built space. Confronting and comforting Two years in the making, MENTAL was curated in defiance of the pandemic...
VISUAL ART
IndieWire

Animating a ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Tale for the Internet Era in ‘Belle’

The internet was a mistake, at least if we’re to believe pop culture. From anime (“Perfect Blue”) to CG-laden live-action (“Ready Player One”) to streaming (“Black Mirror”), the internet has been portrayed as a horrifying dystopia in the 21st century, where our worst impulses are exacerbated. But not for Mamoru Hosoda. The Oscar-nominated director behind “Mirai” has spent the last 20 years showing us an internet that is full of beautiful possibilities for connecting with others, and his latest film, the Oscar hopeful “Belle” (from GKids and Studio Chizu) takes this to a different level of expression. When we first enter...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Cathedral visitors to get 3D experience of Christian nativity masterpiece

A 3D recreation of a masterpiece depicting the Christian nativity scene has been installed at Winchester Cathedral to “transport visitors into the world of the painting”.Yurt-like pods have been set up in the north transept of the 11th-century cathedral inside which a digital reproduction of Jan Gossaert’s Adoration Of The Kings will be projected for visitors.The exhibition, Sensing The Unseen: Step Into Gossaert’s Adoration has been produced by London’s National Gallery to create an immersive experience of the oil painting that dates back to 1501-15.A cathedral spokeswoman said: “The exhibition space will house the large facsimile painting, spot lit against...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Avatar
buckscountyherald.com

New exhibition explores beauty, complexity of Black culture

The New Jersey State Museum in Trenton presents “Posing Beauty in African American Culture,” a touring exhibition opening Jan. 29. The exhibition explores the contested ways in which African and African American beauty have been represented in historical and contemporary contexts. Throughout the Western history of art and image-making, the relationship between beauty and art has become increasingly complex within contemporary art and popular culture.
TRENTON, NJ
The Hollywood Reporter

Film Studio to Be Launched in Space in 2024

Shooting scenes in space in front of a greenscreen may soon become a thing of the past. Space Entertainment Enterprise (SEE) — the company co-producing Tom Cruise’s upcoming space movie with Doug Liman — has revealed plans to launch a TV and film studio, alongside a streaming content studio and sports arena, in space, scheduled for a late 2024 opening. Named SEE-1, the microgravity film, TV, sport and entertainment production and broadcast module — a world first — would be fitted to the Axiom Station, a commercial space station being built by Axiom Space that would attach to the current International Space...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Primetimer

Star Trek exhibition explores its Jewish roots

Adam Nimoy, Leonard Nimoy's son, has helped Los Angeles' Skirball Center, a Jewish cultural center known mostly for its explorations of Jewish life and history, bring together an exhibition devoted to one of television’s most celebrated sci-fi shows. As Adam Nimoy notes, the Vulcan salute derived from part of a Hebrew blessing that Leonard Nimoy first glimpsed at an Orthodox Jewish synagogue in Boston as a boy and brought to the role. “A lot of Jewish tradition — a lot of Jewish wisdom — is part of Star Trek, and Star Trek drew on a lot of things that were in the Old Testament and the Talmud,” adds Star Trek writer David Gerrold. “Anyone who is very literate in Jewish tradition is going to recognize a lot of wisdom that ‘Star Trek’ encompassed.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
ARTnews

Hossein Valamanesh, Artist Who Evoked Migrations by Minimalist Means, Dies at 72

Hossein Valamanesh, an Iranian-born, Australia-based artist whose poetic works commented on the struggles of immigrants, died this past weekend age 72 from a heart attack, according to a statement by the Australia Council of Visual Arts. Mikala Tai, the council’s head of visual arts, said, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of such an important artist and mentor of the Australian visual arts community. His gentle and generous nature will be greatly missed, it has anchored and guided the artistic community. We have no doubt that Hossein’s oeuvre will continue to inspire audiences long into the future and that his...
ENTERTAINMENT
hypebeast.com

Fear of God Athletics Previews Collaborative adidas Products in New INNERSECT Exhibition

Right before 2020 concluded, Jerry Lorenzo announced that he was going to discontinue his short-lived partnership with Nike and take his talents to the. family. The Fear of God founder has plans to completely revamp the Three Stripes basketball global creative and business strategies, and release collaborative products under a new “Fear of God Athletics” division. Lorenzo has already teased a hoodie while he was spotted out court side at a Lakers game, but he’s officially previewed more pieces at the newest INNERSECT exhibition in Shanghai.
INSTAGRAM
commercialintegrator.com

An Integrator’s Place in the Emerging Trend of Virtual Reality Collaboration

For the last 18 months, the entire world has mostly lived on videoconferencing platforms as the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizations to adopt a remote work strategy that leaned heavily on services like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Webex, and others. The cloud-based videoconferencing and collaboration services were relatively easy to deploy and...
SOFTWARE
Wichita Eagle

At new Exploration Place exhibition visitors test their emergency, survival skills

Without all the drama of a “Survivor” TV episode, a new traveling adventure exhibition at Exploration Place will have visitors testing their emergency and survival skills. “Survival: The Exhibition,” which runs from Jan. 21 through April 24, consists of 10 different environments, including a desert, forest, jungle and urban setting, where visitors will do a variety of hands-on activities from learning to forage for food to building a shelter to handling medical emergencies to staying aware of surroundings.
LIFESTYLE
casinobeats.com

Playtech builds ‘largest studio’ in its history via bet365 collaboration

Gambling technology provider Playtech has launched what it states to be the “largest scale studio development” in its history, in collaboration with bet365. Constructed across two individual studios, both consist of 12 seven-seat blackjack tables, two classic single-zero roulette, three baccarat, and two all bets blackjack tables. Kevin...
GAMBLING
Indy100

Indy100

157K+
Followers
8K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy