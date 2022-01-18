Watch: Damien Harris, Patriots RB coach Ivan Fears have emotional moment at end of loss to Bills

Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears is the longest tenured coach on the staff, preceding Bill Belichick, and one of the most loved.

Inside the NFL mic'd up Damien Harris for Saturday's game against the Bills and captured an emotional moment between the two at the end of the game.

Fears told Harris he's going to have a great career and is a different man than when he came to the team as a rookie three years ago. Harris told him it was all because of him.

The clip also makes you wonder if Fears will be retiring. He's been with the Patriots since 1999 and had a stint before that in the early 1990s. He's 67 years old.

Here's the clip.