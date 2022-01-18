3.6-acre Harrisburg estate with private pond, American flag bathroom sells for $800K

A new construction home in southeastern Sioux Falls sold for $857,500, topping area sales for the week of Dec. 20.

The home is located at 600 E. 77th St. in the Grand Prairie Neighborhood.

The second "top home" to make the list for the week of Dec. 20 is a five-bed, five-bath estate at 27096 Mariah Place in Harrisburg offering 7,200 square feet of space across 3.6 acres of land. The property, sold for $800,000, includes a private stock pond, two master suites, space for four garage stalls, a wet bar and game room.

These sales and the below listings are the top 10 property sales in the Sioux Falls metro area for the week of Dec. 20, according to the Minnehaha County Office of Equalization and the Lincoln County Office of Equalization.

All addresses are in Sioux Falls unless otherwise noted.

Top Homes: