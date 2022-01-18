ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

3.6-acre Harrisburg estate with private pond, American flag bathroom sells for $800K

By Makenzie Huber, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=204yZb_0doge6Kh00

A new construction home in southeastern Sioux Falls sold for $857,500, topping area sales for the week of Dec. 20.

The home is located at 600 E. 77th St. in the Grand Prairie Neighborhood.

The second "top home" to make the list for the week of Dec. 20 is a five-bed, five-bath estate at 27096 Mariah Place in Harrisburg offering 7,200 square feet of space across 3.6 acres of land. The property, sold for $800,000, includes a private stock pond, two master suites, space for four garage stalls, a wet bar and game room.

These sales and the below listings are the top 10 property sales in the Sioux Falls metro area for the week of Dec. 20, according to the Minnehaha County Office of Equalization and the Lincoln County Office of Equalization.

All addresses are in Sioux Falls unless otherwise noted.

Top Homes:

  1. 600 E. 77th St., $857,500
  2. 27096 Mariah Place, Harrisburg; $800,000
  3. 2500 W. 95th St., $700,000
  4. 310 E. Alberta Trail, Tea; $684,500
  5. 300 N. Wildcat Drive, $630,000
  6. 46774 266th St., $612,000
  7. 4025 N. Interlachen Trail, $532,500
  8. 2804 S. Jonathan Lane, $510,000
  9. 3800 S. Lewis Ave., $470,000
  10. 812 N. Wicker Drive, $465,000

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Texas judge blocks Biden's federal worker vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — A U.S. judge in Texas issued a nationwide injunction on Friday barring the federal government from enforcing President Joe Biden's requirement that federal workers without qualifying medical or religious exemptions be vaccinated for COVID-19. Judge Jeffrey Brown, who was appointed to the District Court for the Southern District of Texas by then-President Donald Trump, ruled that opponents of Mr. Biden's vaccination mandate for federal employees were likely to succeed at trial and blocked the government from enforcing the requirement.
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

Comedian, 'Baskets' actor Louie Anderson dead at 68 from cancer

Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

NATO members scramble to support Ukraine amid Russian threat

The threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent NATO countries scrambling to provide military support to Kyiv. In recent weeks, Spain, France, Estonia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. among others have provided varying kinds of military support to Ukraine in anticipation of Russian aggression. NATO is under...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Business
Sioux Falls, SD
Real Estate
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor requests special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor on Thursday requested a special grand jury to aid her investigation into possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter, obtained by NBC News, to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking for a special grand jury to investigate any "coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections in this state."
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Man charged with threatening election officials

There's been a surge of threats against government officials over the last year related to the pandemic and the 2020 election. The latest involves a Texas man who the Justice Department says threatened to kill top government officials in Georgia. Jeff Pegues has the details.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Flag#Acre#Housing List#E Alberta Trail#Tea#N Wildcat Drive
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Will Chauvin testify at trial of 3 other cops?

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — As the federal trial for three former Minneapolis officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights is set to begin Monday, some wonder whether Derek Chauvin – the officer already convicted of Floyd’s murder – will take the stand. Many legal experts say they don’t anticipate that. If he does testify, he could face some hard questions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

524
Followers
620
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy