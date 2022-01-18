ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Marion Star Best of the Week poll winners are ...

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
 3 days ago
In the Marion Star Girls Best of the Week Performer Poll, Cardington basketball's Karsyn Edwards scored 18 points with seven rebounds, six assists and five steals in a win over East Knox. She earned 413 of 1,285 votes (33 percent) to win the poll. Other nominees were North Union basketball's Jada Davis, Mount Gilead basketball's Madilyn Elson, River Valley swimmer RaeAnna King, Ridgedale basketball's Raylynn Mullins, Marion Harding swimmers Callie Beary and Grace McCrery and Elgin bowler Bethany Strong.

In the boys poll, River Valley basketball's Carson Smith scored 33 points with five 3-pointers and 12 fourth-quarter points in a win over Highland. He took 200 of 449 votes (45 percent) to win the poll. Other nominees were Marion Harding bowler Jayden Combs, Pleasant basketball's Trey Booker, Mount Gilead swimmer Joel Conrad and Gilead Christian basketball's Jimmy Mathwig.

