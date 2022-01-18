ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carhartt Reportedly Sticks To Company Vaccine Mandate, Horse Medicine Twitter Losing It

By Lance Strong
Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Carhartt , an American workwear apparel company known for its rugged style, reportedly issued a company-wide mandate that vaccinations against COVID-19 are needed to report to work. While many online praised the Michigan-based company for prioritizing worker health, the horse medicine crowd on Twitter had their little meltdown as well.

Twitter user @babettalane shared a Carhartt office memo stating that all workers will need to be vaccinated, doing away with the Supreme Court ruling that bypassed President Joe Biden’s OSHA vaccine mandate. Last week, the nation’s highest court blocked the Biden administration from pushing the OSHA mandate, which states that businesses with 100 or more workers must be vaccinated or submit a weekly negative COVID-19 test.

As we previously noted, most folks are in support of Carhartt’s stance of a mandatory mandate despite the Supreme Court’s missive. Naturally, COVID-19 deniers, anti-maskers, and vaccine conspiracy theorists alike are attacking the company’s choice of leaning into the science and not the political hype and divide.

We’ve got those reactions below.

We won’t be adding too many of these opinions, just illustrating what’s out there.

Oh, boy.

We don’t believe you, you need more people.

Valerie Aylward
3d ago

BOYCOTT ALL COMPANIES THAT FORCE POISON ON THEIR EMPLOYEES! There are plenty of other businesses and products to choose from. STOP THIS MADNESS IN ITS TRACKS!🙄🙄🙄

61
Robert Spencer
2d ago

there is no horse medicine Twitter. idk why you people try and demonize ivermectin that has been around for years has been used by billions of people and the guy who invented it won a Nobel prize in 2015 for it. oh wait thats right MONEY!!!

28
Jack Hook
3d ago

this company and the ones who choose to do this can not exist without employees and customers.let them go under no big loss to many other jobs out here now.facts

31
