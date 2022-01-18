ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Does omicron cause loss of smell or taste?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ug9l0_0dogdt1U00

(NEXSTAR) – Losing your sense of taste or smell used to be the telltale sign that you weren’t sick with a cold or the flu – it was almost certainly COVID-19. It was also one of the symptoms found to last longest , often weeks or months after someone otherwise recovers.

But the omicron variant seems to be setting itself apart from prior variants by sparing more people’s sense of taste and smell.

One study released by the U.K. Health Security Agency Friday found that loss of smell or taste occurred in about 13% of omicron cases tracked by the country’s National Health Service. For people infected with the delta variant, the U.K. health agency found loss of smell or taste happened in about 34% of cases.

Are we past the peak of omicron cases in Colorado?

An earlier – and much smaller case study – out of Norway late last year also found fewer instances of smell and taste loss associated with omicron . The study looked at an omicron outbreak that traced back to a Christmas party where everyone was vaccinated. Of the 81 people who were infected, 12% reported reduced smell and 23% reported reduced taste.

Of the 43 first omicron cases identified in the U.S. in early December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found only three people reported losing taste or smell.

So while loss of taste or smell is still possible with the omicron variant, it’s less common than prior variants. With the original variant of COVID-19, about 48% of infected people were reporting loss of taste or smell , a review of 27 medical studies found.

What to know about at-home COVID test accuracy

Taste and smell loss are rarer with omicron, these early studies suggest, but there are other symptoms that are more common. Sore throats were detected in 53% of omicron cases (compared to 34% of delta cases) in the U.K. – though the study notes the higher rate of sore throats could be associated with something else, since more people who tested negative for COVID were also reporting sore throats in the country.

The most common omicron symptoms, British researchers found in December , were runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and sore throat.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The US Sun

How to tell if your symptoms are Omicron, Delta, a cold or flu

PERSONAL hygiene is extremely important - especially when it comes to protecting ourselves from viruses. As coronavirus cases continue to spread, with the Omicron variant now standing it's ground, it's likely you're on high alert for the slightest cough or sniffle. Colleagues, relatives and friends are commonly complaining of a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Bill Gates: Once the omicron variant passes, Covid will be more like the seasonal flu

Covid's omicron variant is currently tearing through the U.S. and the rest of the world at a record-breaking pace — but Bill Gates sees hope on the horizon. Once the current surge abates, countries can expect to see "far fewer cases" through the rest of 2022, Gates wrote on Tuesday during a Twitter Q&A with Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh. Once that happens, Gates continued, Covid can most likely "be treated more like seasonal flu."
BUSINESS
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Runny Nose#Delta#Covid#National Health Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WATE

Are night sweats an omicron symptom?

Nursing your COVID-19 infection at home? You're not alone. But some people are reporting night sweats, which appear to be signature to the now-dominant omicron variant.
HEALTH
ophthalmologytimes.com

Genetics plays role in the loss of smell, taste during COVID-19 infection

Researchers collected data on COVID-19 symptoms via online surveys from in excess of 1 million 23andMe participants who self-reported their COVID-19 symptoms. Genetics researchers reported identifying a genetic link to the biologic mechanisms responsible for COVID-19-related loss of smell or taste. Janie Shelton and associates from 23andMe, Sunnyvale, California, published their findings in Nature Genetics.1.
SUNNYVALE, CA
NBC Miami

Genetic Risk Factor Found for COVID-19 Smell and Taste Loss, Researchers Say

Scientists are piecing together why some people lose their sense of smell after contracting COVID-19. A study published Monday in the journal Nature Genetics identified a genetic risk factor associated with the loss of smell after a COVID infection, a discovery that brings experts closer to understanding the perplexing pattern and may point the way toward much-needed treatments.
SCIENCE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy