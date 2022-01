DENMARK -- Henry C. Carter Sr., 69, of 61 Cotton St., died Jan. 18, 2022, in Denmark. Graveside services will be held at noon, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at the Greater Sweet Rest Baptist Church in Olar. Public viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., Sunday. The Carroll...

OBITUARIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO