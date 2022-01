Cristiano Ronaldo could miss Manchester United’s home match against West Ham on Saturday with a neck injury, manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed. Ronaldo was brought off by Rangnick at the end of United’s 3-1 win over Brentford in midweek, something he was quite upset about, and United report it was during the game that he sustained the knock. “Cristiano is a question mark [to play West Ham] because he has a problem with his neck,” Rangnick told MUTV on Friday. “He received treatment yesterday for two to three hours and we will have to wait to see how he feels...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 HOURS AGO