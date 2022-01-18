Sierra Rose Royal

There are plenty of newly budding roses to be found on the bush this week:. Rose: To Jerry Hoersten, of Delphos. His idea was used in the nationally syndicated cartoon “Pluggers” appearing this Monday, about the first and fourth quarters of football being the most exciting since you nap through the other two. He was also featured at least seven other times in the past 10 years.

LIMA, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO