Sierra Rose Royal

snnewswatch.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Sierra Rose Royal on January 4, 2022 at the tender age of 19. Born February 19, 2002. She is a loving mother to Anastasia. Beloved daughter of Rita (Peter). Her blessed siblings Natalie,...

www.snnewswatch.com

