Sierra Rose Royal

“Delta Man,” Bobby Allison and Gerry Spehar (Independent)The new album by longtime songwriting collaborators Bobby Allison and Gerry Spehar includes an exuberant self-assessment on “Bubba Billy Boom Boom & Me,” a tune as entertaining as its title.“We was dynamite, y’all!” Allison sings.They still are. “Delta Man” collects 15 songs spotlighting an under-the-radar partnership now in its fifth decade.Allison grew up in New Mexico and has been working the troubadour circuit since he was a teenager. Spehar, a Colorado native, stopped performing in the 1980s but has continued to write with Allison. While some of these recordings date back as far...
