ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office launches Academy for Correctional Officers

By Harrison Gereau
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XZEuu_0dogcjgv00

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) – The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new program designed to transition new recruits into the position of corrections officer.

The new academy , which was announced Monday, lasts for nine weeks and is designed to test both mental and physical strength under the direction of the Sheriff’s Office’s Drill Instructors.

Keeping your pets safe during freezing temperatures
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xJvYQ_0dogcjgv00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDNsU_0dogcjgv00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDxPC_0dogcjgv00
Photos provided by the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office.

New recruits to the program are taught Corrections 101 as well as the policies and procedures that ensure an overall goal of safety and security is maintained in local correctional facilities. On Monday, eleven recruits began the process.

Corrections operations instruction includes the avoidance of overcrowding and prisoner abuse, an overview of use of force, and what to do in the event of an escape. Any questions about the new program may be directed to the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office at (413) 443-7220.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkshire County, MA
Sports
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
County
Berkshire County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Berkshire County, MA
Crime & Safety
WWLP

Free Narcan training held in Mechanicville

In the fight against opioid addiction, local police departments, including some right in the Capital Region, are offering free training for people to help spot an overdose and administer the life saving drug to reverse it.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
WWLP

UPDATE: Driver in Amish buggy hit-and-run identified

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the driver who injured a horse after hitting an Amish buggy and then fleeing the scene has been identified as Shaun McKerrow of Poland. McKerrow has been issued a traffic ticket and is scheduled to appear in front of the Marcy Town Court […]
MARCY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Correctional Officers#Prisoner Abuse#Corrections Officer#Academy For Correctional#The Sheriff S Office#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

Parent, student, and former teachers all expose what they call a toxic environment at Green Island UFSD

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Green Island Union Free School District parents and students say the district is sinking as teachers continue to jump ship. Since NEWS10’s last report, they estimate around a dozen teachers and staff have left the small district already this semester amid increasing school violence and lack of support from the […]
GREEN ISLAND, NY
WWLP

WWLP

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy