Rage Against the Machine, the expected headliner for the Boston Calling 2022 Music Festival, announced they will no longer be performing at the event. “Rage Against the Machine will not perform at this year’s festival but... we can’t wait to share our full lineup with you tomorrow at 10AM,” Boston Calling posted to Twitter. The Los Angeles rock band is known for hit songs like “Bulls on the Parade” and “Guerilla Radio.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO