ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Free Fire: A few tips to take note when exploring Alpine

By Colin Mieczkowski
pocketgamer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree Fire is not only one of the biggest mobile games in the world but one of the biggest games period. It has received several updates since its inception in 2017 and that...

www.pocketgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

5 Tips To Reach Grandmaster In Free Fire Max For January 2022

Garena Free Fire has recently introduced the ranked season 25 of the Battle Royale mode resetting the ranks and giving a chance to rise to glory once again. Here in this article, we will take a look at the 5 tips to reach Grandmaster in Free Fire Max for January 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Fire#Mobile Game#Clash Squad#Battle Royale
pocketgamer.com

Best bullet hell games for iOS

It doesn't matter if you are a Danmaku expert or you're just getting into the Manic Shooter genre. If you are looking to play the best iOS Bullet Hell games, as long as you have an iPad or an iPhone, this list right here is all you are going to need.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Homescapes tips and cheats - Advice to help clear every level

Decorate your house and solve puzzles with our Homescapes cheats. If you've been playing through the heavily advertised, mobile matching game Homescapes then you might be wondering if there are Homescapes tips or cheats available to help you get through each of the levels, especially some of the tougher, later ones. That's where we come in; there aren't any cheats, sorry, but these tips will have you clearing through the levels and restoring the house in no time.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

My Hero Mania codes: January 2022

As you have already seen in the title, another Roblox game, you must be excited and anxious about the codes the game has to offer. We always knew the importance of the Roblox codes, so here we are with a bunch of My Hero Mania codes that you can redeem to enjoy the rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Pirate Kings free spins - daily links

If you're looking for the latest Pirate Kings free spins, this is your one-stop shop for the newest daily links! Every single day we'll update this page with the latest codes, so if you want to check them out, make sure you visit us every day and claim your daily spins.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
pocketgamer.com

Total War: Medieval II, the classic strategy game, is heading for iOS and Android this spring

Fans of classic strategy games can rejoice. Today, Sega, Feral Interactive, and Creative Assembly have announced that Total War: Medieval II will release for iOS and Android this spring. Feral Interactive will handle the port, which is great news since the company has established itself as one of the best at creating mobile versions of PC and console games. It most recently released a port of the survival horror title Alien: Isolation.
VIDEO GAMES
pensacolavoice.com

6 Tips For Using Diamonds More Effectively In Free Fire

When you buy diamonds in Free fire, your first concern is how to use them effectively so that you can be satisfied that you made the right decision. Beginners who just stepped into the Free fire world will want to play with the best experience, and if you pay to buy the diamonds, you must use them effectively and efficiently.
GAMBLING
pocketgamer.com

Castle Clash secret codes: January 2022

FHWSV8GD - Rewards: 50 Magic Powder, 20 Jar of Gem, 5 event coins and 2 resource select boxes. NDUUFRBU - Rewards: 20 Hero Coin, 22 Legendary Hero Scrap Select Box, 20 Red Crystal Box L and 22 Blue Crystal Box L. y2qxq3ys - Rewards: 3 Castle Chest VI, 3 Castle...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Turmoil tips and tricks for beginners

Turmoil is a simple oil drilling tycoon simulator that has just been released on Android and iOS. It has been developed and published by LT Games and is based on the 19th century North American oil rush. In it, you have to build and expand your oil business and aim to become the city's mayor.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Robot Tactics X hands-on: Deep customisation down to the last mecha detail

Should you upgrade your set of Unicorn legs to boost your mech's Evasion, or do you prioritise your Gale Darius upgrade for higher HP? Does increasing your Crit stat mean you can get it over with quickly on the battlefield, or do you need to be less squishy to boost survivability? These are just some of the things you need to obsess over in Robot Tactics X, Game Hollywood's new mech-themed RPG. With tons of customisation options available to you, you're bound to find the right gear to suit your playstyle best.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Trading Legends gift codes: January 2022

Trading Legends is a business sim with an Ancient Chinese theme. It has been developed and published by 37games, who have previously published Soul Land: Awaken Warsoul, Chrono Legacy: Strategy RPG and Golden Bazaar: Game of Tycoon. If you are an avid player of Trading Legends and are looking for working gift codes that you can use to claim some free in-game rewards, then you have landed in the right place. Down below, we will share a list of all working Trading Legends gift codes for your convenience.
HOBBIES
pocketgamer.com

Fifa Mobile's latest update rebuilds the game from the ground up with new gameplay features, visual enhancements, and more

EA’s popular football game Fifa Mobile received a complete overhaul today. Six years after release, the game is receiving enhancements on all fronts, including changes to the gameplay, audio, visuals, and more. Fifa Mobile’s gameplay engine has been completely revamped with more visual fidelity than ever before. Flagship mobiles...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Pokemon Go's mysterious door is about to be unlocked with the debut of Helioptile

As we make our way through January, we dive deeper into the mystery during the Season of Heritage in Pokémon Go. Two parts of the humongous and strange door have been opened and only the final part is left to unlock. Spark has a hunch on how to get the door to open and Pokémon Go’s newest Power Plant event will explore how.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy