It’s been all about the luck here in Northeast Ohio, at least for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The rumors started flying after the Cavs landed the number one pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. Was the lottery fixed? Was this another cold envelope situation? Well we may never know the answer to that, but nearly 20 years later the Cavs can consider themselves lucky. The ping pong balls once again gave the Cavs a pick in the top three, when they were supposed to be picking outside the top five.

