The internet can be a daunting place for children to navigate on their own, which is why Google introduced YouTube Kids in 2015 — an app with content explicitly curated for the little guys and gals. About a year back the company also launched a feature called "supervised experiences," which will let your child graduate to the full version of YouTube in a controlled manner. Until now, though, it only included the main YouTube app, but not YouTube Music. Now we're getting word that these supervised accounts will be gaining access to Google's music streaming service — as well as some other new features — very soon.

