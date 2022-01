With an advanced 7-glass lens, a Sony CMOS sensor, and an algorithm that rivals even the ones found on a GoPro, the Lanmodo Vast M1 lets you easily capture what’s ahead of you and even behind you no matter the time of the day or the weather condition. It comes with an upgraded 75° FOV camera on the front, a wide 170° camera on the rear, and the ability to see as far as 984ft even at night, in clear 1080p Full HD… an industry-leading feature that other dashcams are yet to even catch up to.

ELECTRONICS ・ 20 HOURS AGO