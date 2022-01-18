ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors' minority owner walks back comments on Uyghurs

John Berman and Patrick McEnroe discuss recent comments made by Chamath Palihapitiya, minority owner of the Golden State Warriors basketball team, when he downplayed China's human rights abuses against the Uyghurs.

Steve Kerr issues blunt reaction to Warriors co-owner’s insensitive Uyghur comments

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr echoed the team’s overall sentiment on the controversy that their minority owner, Chamath Palihapitiya, was recently involved in. Palihapitiya made headlines recently for his controversial and insensitive comments about the Uyghur concentration camps in China. The issue has gained global attention in recent weeks because of the massive abuses in the said camps, but the Warriors co-owner appeared to undermine the problm.
