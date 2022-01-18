Warriors' minority owner walks back comments on Uyghurs

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr echoed the team’s overall sentiment on the controversy that their minority owner, Chamath Palihapitiya, was recently involved in. Palihapitiya made headlines recently for his controversial and insensitive comments about the Uyghur concentration camps in China. The issue has gained global attention in recent weeks because of the massive abuses in the said camps, but the Warriors co-owner appeared to undermine the problm.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO