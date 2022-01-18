Warriors' minority owner walks back comments on Uyghurs

Related
firstsportz.com
“Shame!” – Enes Kanter Freedom disgusted after Warriors’ owner Chamath’s insensitive comments about Uyghur Muslims
Enes Kanter Freedom is one of the most outspoken human rights advocates, not only in the NBA but in all of sports. Of late, the most important human rights issue on Freedom’s mind is the Uyghur Muslims’ exploitation by China. Chamath Palihapitiya, who is a minority owner in...
mediaite.com
ESPN Makes Exactly Zero Mentions of Viral Video Showing Warriors Minority Owner Claiming ‘Nobody Cares’ About Uyghurs
Golden State Warriors part-owner Chamath Palihapitiya was blasted for admitting he does not care about China’s genocide against Uyghur Muslims. But one outlet that continues to avoid the topic is ESPN. Outkick founder Clay Travis first called attention to ESPN’s lack of coverage over the topic. Mediaite confirmed, via...
Phillip Lim Teams Up With the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets for Chinese New Year Event
CHASING TIGERS: Like many of his ambidextrous peers, Phillip Lim is game for interdisciplinary opportunities and his latest venture is a hook-up with the National Basketball Association’s Brooklyn Nets. Having partnered with Volvo Cars last fall for a sustainable weekend travel bag, launched the “House of Slay” comic series...
Video Shows Basketball Fans Shouting Racial Slurs At Former NBA Player
The viral clip caught several Chinese basketball fans yelling the n-word at the player and even telling him to 'get out of China.'
Steve Kerr issues blunt reaction to Warriors co-owner’s insensitive Uyghur comments
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr echoed the team’s overall sentiment on the controversy that their minority owner, Chamath Palihapitiya, was recently involved in. Palihapitiya made headlines recently for his controversial and insensitive comments about the Uyghur concentration camps in China. The issue has gained global attention in recent weeks because of the massive abuses in the said camps, but the Warriors co-owner appeared to undermine the problm.
fox40jackson.com
ESPN avoids on-air coverage of Golden State Warriors owner’s Uyghur comments, other networks also ignore
ESPN has largely turned blind eye to the growing controversy plaguing the Golden State Warriors over one of its owners’ callous remarks about the imprisoned Uyghur Muslims in China. The Disney-owned network has not drawn any attention to Warriors part-owner Chamath Palihapitiya, who went viral on Monday when he...
Warriors Distance From Co-Owner Chamath Palihapitiya After Comments About Uyghurs
Chamath Palihapitiya was dismissive of the genocide against the Uyghur Muslim minority population in China’s Xinjiang region.
