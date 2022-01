Call of Duty Vanguard ranked play is finally launching on February 14. It has been 2 months and a half ever since Vanguard launched as developers teased about ranked play. Call of Duty League General Manager Daniel Tsay confirmed that Ranked Play is rolling out this February. Alongside it, they will also release new Vanguard game content in February. The new season of Vanguard and Warzone was originally scheduled to arrive on February 2. It delayed for weeks to give more time to further improve the game as well as fix noticeable issues.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO