Goldman Sachs stock selloff slashing more than 100 points off the Dow's price

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

GS,

-7.09%

sank 4.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, putting them on track to open at a six-month low, after the bank and broker reported fourth-quarter profit that fell well short of expectations. The stock was by far the biggest drag on the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-1.34%

. The implied price decline would shave about 105 points off the Dow's price, while Dow futures

YM00,

-1.34%

slid 307 points or 0.9%. The next biggest drag on the Dow is Microsoft Corp.'s stock

MSFT,

-1.95%

, which slumped 1.4% after announcing a $68.7 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard Inc.

ATVI,

+25.03%

, with the implied price decline taking about 29 points off the Dow's price.

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

