Goldman Sachs stock selloff slashing more than 100 points off the Dow's price

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

GS,

-7.09%

sank 4.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, putting them on track to open at a six-month low, after the bank and broker reported fourth-quarter profit that fell well short of expectations. The stock was by far the biggest drag on the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-1.34%

. The implied price decline would shave about 105 points off the Dow's price, while Dow futures

YM00,

-1.34%

slid 307 points or 0.9%. The next biggest drag on the Dow is Microsoft Corp.'s stock

MSFT,

-1.95%

, which slumped 1.4% after announcing a $68.7 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard Inc.

ATVI,

+25.03%

, with the implied price decline taking about 29 points off the Dow's price.