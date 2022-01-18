ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump-DeSantis tensions ratchet up

nwahomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Hill) — The long-simmering tensions between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) are reaching a boiling point ahead of a potential 2024 primary clash. Trump has griped behind the scenes for months about DeSantis’s rapid political rise, including chatter about a future White...

www.nwahomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

GOP Congressman says DeSantis would be worse than Trump

A former Republican congressman has argued Florida governor Ron DeSantis would be far more “dangerous” as the standard-bearer of the Republican base.“Ron DeSantis is far more dangerous than Donald Trump,” former Florida representative David Jolly told MSNBC on Tuesday. “He’s more savvy. He’s more coy. And he doesn’t have the pitfalls that Donald Trump does.”The one-term congressman, formerly a Republican and now an independent, lashed out at the Florida governor, one of the most popular Republicans in the country, lambasting his handling of the Covid crisis, critical race theory, voting rights, and other matters in the state.“Florida’s not free...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Sam Nunberg
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#White House#Gop#The New York Times#Drudge Report
NBCMontana

Trump deems DeSantis 'dull,' teases 2024 run

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — The 2022 midterm elections are still roughly 10 months away, but anticipation is already rising for who will announce a 2024 presidential run — with many Americans’ eyes on former President Donald Trump. He has yet to officially announce another run; just...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Axios Tampa Bay

DeSantis courts conservative influencers as Trump feud grows stronger

Tensions are rising between Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump.What's happening: DeSantis has been courting conservative influencers who recently moved to Florida and is pushing back against Trump's criticism to add more fuel to the 2024 fire, per Politico.DeSantis hosted nine social media stars in Tallahassee on Jan. 6 for stops at his office, dinner at the governor's mansion and drinks at a rooftop bar near the statehouse.What they're saying: Conservative TV host and California transplant Dave Rubin and right-leaning journalist Jordan Schachtel both tweeted after they attended DeSantis' gathering: Dave Rubin on Twitter Jordan Schachtel on TwitterThe other side: Trump, who has asserted he would beat DeSantis in a GOP primary, has taken recent shots at the governor.Privately, he's been calling DeSantis an ingrate with a "dull personality," per Axios' Jonathan Swan.Last week, he publicly called politicians who won't say if they got the COVID booster shot "gutless." DeSantis hasn't confirmed if he is boosted.
POTUS
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis sidesteps questions about Donald Trump, 2024

The Governor was on the conservative Ruthless Podcast this week. Gov. Ron DeSantis is reacting to polling showing he is the top choice among Republicans in the 2024 presidential race if former President Donald Trump is excluded. The Governor addressed the 2024 question in an interview with the right-of-center Ruthless...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy