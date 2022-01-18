Trump-DeSantis tensions ratchet up

Tensions are rising between Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump.What's happening: DeSantis has been courting conservative influencers who recently moved to Florida and is pushing back against Trump's criticism to add more fuel to the 2024 fire, per Politico.DeSantis hosted nine social media stars in Tallahassee on Jan. 6 for stops at his office, dinner at the governor's mansion and drinks at a rooftop bar near the statehouse.What they're saying: Conservative TV host and California transplant Dave Rubin and right-leaning journalist Jordan Schachtel both tweeted after they attended DeSantis' gathering: Dave Rubin on Twitter Jordan Schachtel on TwitterThe other side: Trump, who has asserted he would beat DeSantis in a GOP primary, has taken recent shots at the governor.Privately, he's been calling DeSantis an ingrate with a "dull personality," per Axios' Jonathan Swan.Last week, he publicly called politicians who won't say if they got the COVID booster shot "gutless." DeSantis hasn't confirmed if he is boosted.

POTUS ・ 2 DAYS AGO