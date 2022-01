BRISTOL, Conn. — After a rainy Thursday morning in Bristol, the changeover to snow happened during the morning commute around 7 a.m. That's when the Department of Public Works was able to get out on the roads and start throwing some salt down. Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano said they didn't get the chance to pretreat the roads on Wednesday because the rain would have washed it away.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO