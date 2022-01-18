Tukzer USB C to USB Adapter, Thunderbolt 3/Type-C to USB 3.0 Adapter for Laptops, OTG Adapter for Android Phone (TZ-D2)

Get started with work quickly when you have the Satechi C1 USB-C Wired Mouse. This minimal workspace gadget features an easy-to-use USB-C wired connection. This way, you don’t have to worry about syncing your devices over Bluetooth. Meanwhile, it’s one mouse that works with your laptop, desktop, and tablet. Simply plug it in via the integrated USB-C cable, and you’re ready to go. Then, the adjustable DPI button is convenient. It lets you switch among 4 DPI settings (800/1200/2400/3000), and colorful lighting matches each selection. So you always know what setting you’re using at a glance. Moreover, the design is modern and suitable for both right- and left-handed users. Even better, it’s compatible with USB-C macOS and Windows devices, so it’s quite versatile.

