Tukzer USB C to USB Adapter, Thunderbolt 3/Type-C to USB 3.0 Adapter for Laptops, OTG Adapter for Android Phone (TZ-D2)

By ashir
 3 days ago

USB ON-THE-GO – Plug this USB c to usb adapter in and use computer peripherals, such as flash...

Robb Report

Watch: This Robotic Arm Can Do Everything From Laser Engraving to Stirring Your Soup

We could all use an extra pair of hands around the house. So concluded Huenit, a South Korean startup that has designed a robotic arm to help you with an array of creative tasks and household chores. The company’s eponymous bot, which was launched on Indiegogo last December and will be rolling out to consumers in July, combines advanced artificial intelligence with a nifty modular arm to execute complex activities with speed and precision. It can do everything from film video content to 3-D print a prototype. The AI camera, which is kind of like the bot’s brain, can capture 30 frames...
ENGINEERING
inputmag.com

Leica M1 embraces modern camera design with internal storage and USB-C

The rumors are true — after recent leaks suggesting Leica will be modernizing its M series with the M11, the company has officially released the new rangefinder camera with some welcome design changes. The tweaks, as leaks first showed, favor modern convenience over maintaining a film camera vibe, with...
ELECTRONICS
MacRumors Forums

Review: CalDigit's Element Hub Delivers Flexible Thunderbolt and USB Support

Recent advancements in Thunderbolt technology have brought the ability to include multiple downstream Thunderbolt ports on various docks and hubs, and CalDigit's Thunderbolt 4 Element Hub introduced earlier this year does just that in the form of a compact dock supporting Thunderbolt 4 and USB4. I've long been a fan...
ELECTRONICS
Mac Observer

CES 2022: Satechi Releases 165W Charger With 4 USB-C Ports

Satechi‘s latest product reveal at CES 2022 is a powerful 165W charger. It features four USB-C ports with gallium nitride (GaN) technology for faster, more efficient charging over traditional silicon chargers. It’s available for purchase now for US$119.99, and by using the code CES20 you can get 20% until...
ELECTRONICS
gadgetsin.com

Satechi Dual USB-C Car Charger with 40W Output

With 40W total output, the Satechi dual USB-C car charger quickly charges two mobile devices at the same time. Let’s keep checking if you like the idea. The USB-C car charger delivers a compact and sleek design, and the streamlined contours and brushed aluminum finish show off a smooth modern look that complements to nearly any car interior.
CELL PHONES
The Gadgeteer

Baseus 8-in-1 USB-C Hub Docking Station review – the connections you need at a price you can afford

REVIEW – Having the right connections is a necessity for getting work done. If you don’t have the right adapter to read a USB drive, to copy files from your camera’s memory card, or to connect to a display, you might not be able to get your work done or watch a movie in your down time. This is where a USB-C hub can come in handy. Baseus has an option worth considering in their 8-in-1 USB-C Hub Docking Station.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

UGREEN USB-C Hub: 6-in-1 solution for enhancing your productivity

UGREEN 6-in-1 USB C Hub which generally retails for $25.99 is now available at a discounted price of $17.28 with a coupon(30CHUB4K) only at Amazon US. Also, an additional 5% discount coupon is available as a page clip-on. WHERE TO BUY. UGREEN 6-in-1 USB C Hub at $17.28 @Amazon US.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Rode VideoMic GO II adds USB-C to vlogger-favorite microphone

Not for nothing has Rode’s VideoMic GO become a popular favorite among bloggers, podcasters, and others looking for decent audio quality without a wild price tag. Compact, affordable, and flexible, it plays just as nicely with a smartphone as it does a camera or a laptop. Now, it’s getting an upgrade courtesy of some features Rode borrowed from more expensive models like the VideoMic NTG.
ELECTRONICS
phoronix.com

Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub On Linux

For those considering the Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub for connecting to your Lenovo laptop for enjoying USB-C power charging, HDMI output, and additional USB ports, it does work out on Linux. While there have been some users running into seemingly firmware-related issues, at least with my testing over the past month this $50~60 (USD) USB-C hub has been working out well under Linux.
COMPUTERS
Beta News

Logitech Pen is a student-focused Chromebook stylus with USB-C charging

Chromebooks may not be the most powerful or useful computers, but they do excel in one specific area -- simplicity. The Linux-based Chrome OS operating system is streamlined and secure, making it a dream for system administrators and IT departments. Sure, a Windows computer may have more possibilities, but it also has a greater chance of malware.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Here are the most interesting USB-C accessories from CES 2022

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. A host of new USB-C accessories that were on display at CES 2022 indicate that the data-and-charging tech may be about to reach its potential after arriving seven years ago. USB-C...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Earbuds Under $100 for Wireless Sound on a Budget

Just because you’re looking for a pair of affordable earbuds, it doesn’t mean that you have to give up on decent sound. If you’re looking for a good pair of wireless headphones but don’t want to break the bank, a number of brands are making great options right now that you can get for $100 or less. Of course, a small pair of buds won’t produce the excellent sound quality that our favorite audiophile headphones can, but with built-in Bluetooth, better battery life, as well as more secure ear pieces and no awkward cords in sight, the best wireless earbuds make...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Satechi C1 USB-C Wired Mouse offers a hassle-free USB-C connection and an adjustable DPI button

Get started with work quickly when you have the Satechi C1 USB-C Wired Mouse. This minimal workspace gadget features an easy-to-use USB-C wired connection. This way, you don’t have to worry about syncing your devices over Bluetooth. Meanwhile, it’s one mouse that works with your laptop, desktop, and tablet. Simply plug it in via the integrated USB-C cable, and you’re ready to go. Then, the adjustable DPI button is convenient. It lets you switch among 4 DPI settings (800/1200/2400/3000), and colorful lighting matches each selection. So you always know what setting you’re using at a glance. Moreover, the design is modern and suitable for both right- and left-handed users. Even better, it’s compatible with USB-C macOS and Windows devices, so it’s quite versatile.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

Types of USB cables: A creative’s guide

There are various types of USB cable. In the last few years, the tech world has been awash with new types. But at the same time, old stalwarts like USB-A and Micro-USB are still sticking around, muddying the waters with myriad different forms and standards. If you’re thinking of getting...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

The best MagSafe adapters for your Android phone

Apple reintroduced its MagSafe technology alongside the iPhone 12 series, though not to be confused with MagSafe MacBook chargers. The magnetic technology allows you to attach wireless chargers and other accessories right to the back of your phone. Accessory makers quickly jumped on the MagSafe train, but where does that leave Android owners? Fear not, because here are some of the best Android MagSafe adapters you can buy.
