Sony’s Hanging on to Defunct Wipeout Studio Psygnosis

PlayStation LifeStyle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony renewed its trademark for Psygnosis as well its iconic logo a decade after operations at the Lemmings and Wipeout studio ceased. Spotted by Twitter user Robert Serrano, the trademark was renewed on December 1, 2021, fueling a range of speculations but it probably doesn’t mean much. Why...

www.playstationlifestyle.net

