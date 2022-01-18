Charles Schwab Q4 profit rises, but falls short of estimate

Shares of CSX Corp. fell in the extended session Thursday after the rail operator reported fourth-quarter results that met Wall Street expectations. CSX said it earned $934 million, or 42 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $760 million, or 33 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Sales rose 21% to $3.43 billion, thanks to "growth across all major lines of business," the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings of 42 cents a share on sales of $3.3 billion. "As we enter 2022, we remain committed to providing our customers high-quality service and creating additional capacity to help them address current supply-chain challenges through the increased use of rail," CSX Chief Executive James Foote said in a statement. Shares of CSX ended the regular trading day down less than 0.1%

