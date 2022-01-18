ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Charles Schwab Q4 profit rises, but falls short of estimate

By Steve Gelsi
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0dogXrOc00

Charles Schwab Corp.

SCHW,

-4.69%

said Tuesday its fourth-quarter profit rose 39% to $1.58 billion, or 76 cents a share, from $1.14 billion, or 57 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. The online brokerage firm's adjusted profit rose to 86 cents a share from 74 cents a share. Revenue increased 13% to $4.71 billion. The financial firm was expected to earn 88 cents a share on revenue of $4.79 billion, according to an analyst survey by FactSet. Shares of Charles Schwab fell 2.7% in premarket trades. Full-year 2021 net income rose to a record $5.9 billion, up from $3.3 billion in 2020. The company's financial results include its TD Ameritrade results from Oct. 6.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Friday, still outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 1.86% to $305.22 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.89% to 4,397.94 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $19.19 below its 52-week high ($324.41), which the company achieved on January 14th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. FB, -4.23% shed 4.23% to $303.17 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. -2.72%. falling 2.72% to 13,768.92 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -1.30%. falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. This was...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow down 87 points on losses for shares of Walt Disney, Boeing

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Friday morning with shares of Walt Disney and Boeing seeing the biggest losses for the index. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 87 points (0.3%) lower, as shares of Walt Disney (DIS) and Boeing (BA) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Walt Disney's shares are off $9.78 (6.6%) while those of Boeing have dropped $7.19, or 3.4%, combining for a roughly 112-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Dow Inc. (DOW) Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT) A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
cryptoglobe.com

Charles Schwab CEO: ‘Crypto Is Hard To Ignore’

In an interview on Wednesday (January 19), Walter W. Bettinger II, the CEO of Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) — which is “the largest publicly traded investment services firm in the United States”) — shared his thoughts on crypto. Bettinger has been CEO of Schwab since...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schw#Charles Schwab Corp#Factset
Zacks.com

Texas Capital (TCBI) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Costs Fall

TCBI - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.19 for fourth-quarter 2021, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents. Moreover, results compare favorably with the prior-year quarter’s $1.14. Robust capital position and lower expenses were driving factors. Moreover, provision for credit losses recorded benefits. Yet, a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Apple Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL, -1.28% slipped 1.28% to $162.41 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. -2.72%. falling 2.72% to 13,768.92 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -1.30%. falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. This was the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

CSX Q4 sales rise 21% as 'all lines of business' grew, rail operator says

Shares of CSX Corp. fell in the extended session Thursday after the rail operator reported fourth-quarter results that met Wall Street expectations. CSX said it earned $934 million, or 42 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $760 million, or 33 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Sales rose 21% to $3.43 billion, thanks to "growth across all major lines of business," the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings of 42 cents a share on sales of $3.3 billion. "As we enter 2022, we remain committed to providing our customers high-quality service and creating additional capacity to help them address current supply-chain challenges through the increased use of rail," CSX Chief Executive James Foote said in a statement. Shares of CSX ended the regular trading day down less than 0.1%
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slipped 1.85% to $296.03 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.89% to 4,397.94 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $53.64 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open modestly higher after Tuesday tumble

Stocks opened higher Wednesday, taking back some of the ground lost in the previous session when the 10-year Treasury yield jumped to a two-year high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123 points, or 0.3%, to 35,492, while the S&P 500 gained 0.4% to 4,595. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.5% at 14,584. The tech-heavy Nasdaq on Tuesday led major indexes to the downside, dropping 2.6% and finishing below its 200-day moving average. Bank earnings appeared to help sentiment Wednesday, with shares of Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley rising after reporting results.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) shed 3.76% to $167.52 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.30% to 14,154.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $329.97 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Baker Hughes swings to Q4 adjusted profit as revenues, orders rise

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) +0.8% pre-market after Q4 revenues edged past expectations and total orders surged, while adjusted earnings swung to a profit from a year-earlier loss but missed Wall Street estimates. The company reported Q4 net income of $294M, compared with $653M a year earlier. Q4 revenues of $5.5B were...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ktwb.com

Bankinter’s Q4 net profit falls 15% from same period in 2020

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Bankinter said on Thursday its fourth quarter net profit fell 15% from the same period a year ago due to one-off charges related to its contribution to the local fund that protects bank deposits. The country’s fourth-biggest bank by market value reported a net...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Netflix slides 11% as users fall short despite profit beat

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has tumbled 11.4% after hours following its fourth-quarter earnings, where revenues were in line with expectations and EPS beat consensus, but subscriber additions fell short of both Street expectations and company guidance. The company added 8.28 million net subscribers worldwide, below its own expectations for 8.5 million and...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Fifth Third (FITB) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Loan & NII Rise

FITB - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding after-tax impacts of certain items) of 93 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents. Including the impact of these items, earnings per share were 90 cents per share, indicating a 15% year-over-year rise. The company’s performance...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Regions' (RF) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall

RF - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents on top-line frailty. Nonetheless, results compare favorably with the prior-year figure of 61 cents. Results were driven by a rise in loan and deposit balances. Also, credit metrics...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Charles Schwab

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Charles Schwab. The company has an average price target of $107.2 with a high of $130.00 and a low of $90.00.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Morgan Stanley shares rise after fourth-quarter profit tops estimates

James Gorman, chairman and chief executive officer of Morgan Stanley, speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview in Beijing, China, on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Morgan Stanley posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter profits on Wednesday. Here are the numbers:. · Earnings: $2.01 a share vs. estimate $1.91 a share, according to Refinitiv.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

82K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy