On his podcast Saturday, Golden State Warriors’ minority owner Chamath Palihapitiya said that “nobody cares” about the Uyghur Muslim genocide taking place in China. As the conversation continued with his co-hosts, he doubled down: “Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs, OK. You bring it up because you really care, and I think it’s nice that you really care, the rest of us don’t care. I’m just telling you a very hard, ugly truth.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO