Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion

By Laurent Giret
onmsft.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is planning to acquire Activision Blizzard, the publisher of Call of Duty, Diablo, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch in a blockbuster deal valued at $68.7 billion. This will be Microsoft’s most expensive acquisition by far, beating the previous acquisition of LinkedIn for $26.7 billion back in 2016....

Microsoft wants to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation, Phil Spencer confirms

Following Microsoft’s surprise acquisition of Activision Blizzard earlier this week, there’s been some uncertainty about the future of these games on PlayStation consoles. Yesterday, Sony put some pressure on Microsoft by publicly asking the company to respect its contractual agreements and keep Activision games available on multiple platforms, and Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has now responded.
The Independent

PS5 UK stock - live: AO and Argos restocks available now – how to get a console

Update: PS5 stock has now sold out from AO and regional stock may still be available from some Argos stores. Read below for more updates.2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing microchip shortages around the world, which has had a big impact on supply chains. Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year...
MarketWatch

Google, Epic Games agree to trial in early 2023

Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Epic Games Inc. have agreed to start their antitrust lawsuit in late January 2023, according to a filing in federal court in Northern California last week. Epic, the maker of the popular Fortnite game, is suing Google over alleged antitrust violations after Fortnite was dropped from the both the Google Play Store and Apple Inc.'s App Store in August 2020. Epic and Apple went to court last year, a split decision of sorts that has been appealed by both companies.
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
Variety

Netflix ‘Open’ to Licensing Big Video Game Titles

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos proudly said “Stranger Things” is “as valuable a franchise as exists today in entertainment around the world” during the company’s Q4 earnings presentation Thursday. During the same pre-recorded Q&A, Netflix COO and chief product officer Greg Peters said while the streamer is very focused on its own titles, it’s still looking outside Netflix IP when it comes to building out a very young video games business. “It was exciting to see the activity in the space and I think, to some degree, it’s an endorsement of the core thesis that we have around...
onmsft.com

How to delete chats in Microsoft Teams

To delete your chat in Microsoft Teams, follow the steps below:. Login to your account in the Teams app. Go to a specific team in your account. Hover over the message you'd like to delete and click on the three dots option. From the list of options click on Delete.
onmsft.com

Microsoft is now on TikTok, where the cool kids talk

Microsoft now has an official account on TikTok, one of the fastest-growing social media platforms in recent years and a recurring source of viral trends on the Internet. The company’s first TikTok video makes fun of the potentially complex planning process that TikTok videos often require, and there’s some good fan service as well.
onmsft.com

Sony expects Microsoft to not change Activision's multi-platform games strategy

Sony has just reacted to Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which pretty much took the video games industry by surprise on Monday. In a statement shared with The Wall Street Journal, a Sony spokesperson said that the Japanese company expects Microsoft to not change Activision’s current strategy to release its blockbuster games on multiple platforms including PlayStation consoles.
onmsft.com

Google Play Games beta launches on Windows PC in 3 regions

Google today announced the launch of a beta testing period for Google Play Games on Windows PC. The Google Play Games essentially allows PC owners to play video games designed for Android smartphones and tablets on their Windows laptop and PC. The system lets users use the same Google account to transfer progress between devices and earn Google Play Points for making purchases within the Windows Google Play Games app.
