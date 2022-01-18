ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boom in mouse population has implications for Lyme disease, basements, predators

By University of Rhode Island
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — KINGSTON, R.I. – A wildlife biologist at the University of Rhode Island has observed a significant growth in the local population of white-footed mice this year, which could increase Lyme disease risk next year while also providing additional food to area predators and increasing the likelihood that homeowners find...

