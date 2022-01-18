Old National Bank reports fourth quarter earnings

The bank's consumer and commercial loan portfolio offerings will be bolstered by a higher rate environment. One of the themes that we have been discussing with our members and followers is how to be properly positioned in this rising rate environment that we are about to experience. Although we have been saying this for since the fall of 2020, when we called the bottom in banks, you have to own some quality banks as rates rise. The ones that will do the best in this rising rate environment are those that are more traditional banks, borrowing money at a low rate and lending at a higher one. Investment banks were strong in 2020 and 2021, but they will face very difficult comps going forward. As such we are encouraging buys in more traditional banks. We encourage our members and followers to put money into financials, and specifically regional banks. One name that is a bit undercovered that we think will thrive in a higher rate environment is Old National Bancorp (ONB). Truthfully, we wish we spotted this undercovered name sooner for our BAD BEAT Investing members because it is a winner, rising 20% in just the last month. While the stock has rallied tremendously, we believe it is a buy on any pullback and will head substantially higher. Right now the stock is pulling back slightly with a weak market and mostly better than expected earnings. Old National just reported Q4 earnings which were impressive. In addition, the bank pays a reliable dividend with a yield just shy of 3% that we think has room for being raised. The only downside is that the yield is low, but this is offset by the big capital gains in the name. Wait for a pullback then buy this name. Let us discuss the key metrics you should be aware of on this name.

