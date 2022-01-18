ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old National Bank reports fourth quarter earnings

By Staff Reports
Republic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE — Old National Bancorp (ONB) on Tuesday reported net income of $56.2 million in its fourth quarter. The Evansville, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 37 cents per share. The holding company for Old National Bank...

www.therepublic.com

