ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, GA

OUR SPACE: And you thought our weather was bad!

Union-Recorder
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s winter in Central Georgia. And while we can’t compete with the Northern Plains (at least not so far) we still think that the weather stinks sometimes, and we wish for spring to hurry up and get here already. But in the grand scheme of things, we...

www.unionrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Earth’s core is cooling surprisingly fast, scientists say – and it could tell us how our planet dies

The Earth’s core is cooling more quickly than we realised, scientists have found – and the discovery could have important implications for the future of our planet.The history of Earth has been one of gradually getting colder. Some 4.5 billion years ago, when it was young, its surface was just a deep ocean of violently hot magma; over time, that cooled down to form the crust that we walk on top of today.That process left behind a range of processes that keep our Earth active today, such as volcanoes and plate tectonics.But it remains a mystery exactly how fast it is...
SCIENCE
Post Register

Here's why our weather is stuck in a rut

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In the world of weather, there is a saying and it goes like thiswhen there is high pressure in the west, there will typically be low pressure in the east. That is the case as we follow the meandering Jet Stream. The low pressure that...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Baldwin County, GA
Z107.3

Take Our Poll: Do Prefer Wood Heat Or Oil In This Frigid Weather?

Not to sway anyone's answer, but my stove's been running non-stop. It's true. Almost as soon as I got out of bed yesterday, the wood stove got started. I've been feeding it like a monster since Monday afternoon. And I'm double lucky, because I have two. Our finished basement has a wood stove as well. It's a pretty awesome feeling knowing I can heat the whole damn house if I need to.
MAINE STATE
shoredailynews.com

Winter weather headed our way

Pictured: predicted snow fall totals for the Eastern Shore from Thursday through Saturday. What would be the biggest snow event in the last two years could be on the way. A strong cold front will bring less than one inch of snow later today but a stronger weather system from the south is expected to arrive Friday after 1 p.m. with snow continuing through the evening and into Saturday morning.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Space Exploration#Interstellar Space#Space Heater
The Independent

Satellite images show 4,000km-long Saharan dust cloud across Atlantic Ocean

Images from space have captured the massive scale of a Saharan dust storm billowing out over the Atlantic Ocean.The dust plume extends 4,000km (2,500 miles) from the coast of Mauritiania in Western Africa up to Ireland.Pictures of the storm have been captured by Copernicus, the European Union's earth observation satellite.The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (Cams) forecast that the dust would recirculate towards northwest Europe and the North Sea in the coming days.The dust could reach as far as Iceland nearly 5,000 miles away, forecasters said.Last year, a Saharan dust storm which travelled over the Mediterranean sea had an impact on...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Environment
The Conversation U.S.

What causes a tsunami? An ocean scientist explains the physics of these destructive waves

On Jan. 15, 2022, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in Tonga erupted, sending a tsunami racing across the Pacific Ocean in all directions. As word of the eruption spread, government agencies on surrounding islands and in places as far away as New Zealand, Japan and even the U.S. West Coast issued tsunami warnings. Only about 12 hours after the initial eruption, tsunami waves a few feet tall hit California shorelines – more than 5,000 miles away from the eruption. I’m a physical oceanographer who studies waves and turbulent mixing in the ocean. Tsunamis are one of my favorite topics to teach my...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheConversationCanada

Groundwater — not ice sheets — is the largest source of water on land and most of it is ancient

Outside of the world’s oceans, groundwater is one of the largest stores of water on Earth. While it might appear that the planet is covered in vast lakes and river systems, they make up only 0.01 per cent of the Earth’s water. In fact, we now know there is 100 times as much groundwater on this planet as there is freshwater on its surface. Groundwater is the water contained beneath the Earth’s surface. It’s stored in the tiny cracks found within rock and the spaces between soil particles. It can extend deep into the subsurface, at least as much...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Saturn’s ‘Death Star’ moon could have an internal ocean full of water, study finds

Mimas – the tiny, innermost moon of Saturn that bears resemblance to the Death Star from Star Wars – may have an internal sub-surface ocean, a new study has suggested.The new research, published in the journal Icarus on Wednesday, assessed data from Nasa’s now-defunct Cassini spacecraft, and found that Mimas may have a “stealth” ocean of liquid water deep under its icy surface.In its waning days, Cassini identified some oscillations in the moon’s rotation, which researchers from the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) in the US say indicates evidence of a geologically active body capable of supporting an internal ocean.Over the...
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

2021 was one of the hottest years on record – and it could also be the coldest we'll ever see again

Well, it’s official: 2021 was one of the planet’s seven hottest years since records began, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) declared this week. The year was about 1.11℃ above pre-industrial levels – the seventh year in a row that the average global temperature rise edged over 1℃. The WMO report echoes two separate official US analyses released last week that found 2021 was the sixth hottest year on record, tied with 2018. For many of us in Australia and overseas, however, 2021 may have felt generally colder and rainier than usual. This is because of the effect of back-to-back...
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

Webb Space Telescope Will “Revolutionize Our Understanding” of the Universe

On December 25, the largest and most powerful space telescope ever constructed by NASA was successfully launched from Earth. With unprecedented technology, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will peer both near and far, from the planets and bodies in our solar system to the deepest reaches of space, where the first stars and galaxies formed more than 13 billion years ago. JWST has a mirror that is 21.3 feet (6.5 meters) across, making it physically much larger than the Hubble Space Telescope and Hubble’s infrared sister telescope, the Spitzer Space Telescope, operated by Caltech’s IPAC; it also has state-of-the-art photon detectors that register a wider range of wavelengths and enable deeper and more detailed views than Spitzer.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy