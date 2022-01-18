ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to prevent slips and falls after snow freezes to ice

By Bethany Fowler
 3 days ago

(WSPA) – The snowfall has come and gone but has left a sheet of ice in the Upstate. Although major roadways are clear, sidewalks and pavement or not.

Doctors want you to be extra careful as you walk out the door with the potential of ice on your pouches, side walks and

Health experts said they see more emergency room visits from people who slip and fall on ice due to winter weather.

Doctors said they see everything from broken ankles and hips to head and back injuries.

Experts suggest to clear the walk way of snow and ice.

They also recommend you to take short, shuffling steps, like a penguin. Walk with your arms at your side and try to wear slip-resistant shoes.

