ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

The Three Smartest Ways to Prepare for a Wedding-Related Emergency

By Alyssa Brown
marthastewart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWedding-related anxiety comes in many forms, and many couples struggle with thinking about all the things that can go wrong. What if weather ruins your outdoor setting? What if a guest slips and falls on the dance floor? What if your DJ doesn't show up? You can drive yourself crazy thinking...

www.marthastewart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sentinel-Echo

Preparing for medical emergencies

Medical emergencies pose a significant threat to human health. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, unintentional injuries accounted for more than 192,000 deaths in 2020. That marks a significant increase since 2015, when NCHS data indicates roughly 146,000 people died from unintentional injuries. Unintentional injuries are not the...
HEALTH
bee-news.com

Keep pets prepared for winter emergencies, too

Please remind your readers to include their pets in winter emergency preparedness planning. Last year, when the Texas power grid failed in extreme cold weather conditions, shelters saw many pets with cold-related injuries. When the power goes out on a cold night – or for several days – dogs and cats can’t just “tough it out.” – Tyler in Southeast Texas.
PETS
ourquadcities.com

Local firefighters prepare for ice-related calls

The Quad Cities community is located in close proximity to many large bodies of water — like the Mississippi and its tributaries. Temperatures continue to decline as the Midwest winter marches on, and these large bodies of water tend to freeze over, solidifying in various degrees. This tempts many...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Emergency Preparedness#Emergency Management#Emergency Personnel#Crisis Management
Daily Fort Worth

“Covid sucks”, Young vaccine hesitant woman who ‘wasn’t afraid of the virus’ contracts Covid-19 and dies in hospital leaving three children behind

Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
marthastewart.com

Floor-to-Ceiling Florals Brought the Outside in at This North Carolina Wedding

After growing up in North Carolina towns only a few hours away from each other, Stephanie and Andrew were living 1,700 miles apart when they met in 2016: She was visiting a mutual friend in Austin, Texas, where Andrew was attending graduate school, from her home in New York City. Despite the distance, the pair met up several more times that year. "We were living in different cities, but both knew there was something important worth pursuing," says Stephanie. A trip to California in early 2017 made it even more obvious that they had something special, and after Andrew finished school, he joined Stephanie in New York City. In June 2019, he proposed on the rooftop of their Brooklyn apartment building, and surprised Stephanie with a dinner for their out-of-town families that night. "Afterward, we walked home together along the waterfront, holding hands as the stars and city lights twinkled," says Stephanie. "It was perfect."
AUSTIN, TX
CBS News

Singer dies after deliberately catching COVID-19

A popular Czech folk singer who deliberately caught COVID-19 has died, her son says. Hanka Horka, who was not vaccinated, caught the virus from her son and husband, who are vaccinated but still caught it over the holidays, according to BBC News. The 57-year-old purposefully did not stay away from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
marthastewart.com

Seven Things to Do in the Morning to Be Healthier and More Productive

After the sun rises and your alarm clock sounds, the morning often feels like it slips away. However, there are several ways to ensure this part of your day is utilized to the fullest. "Studies show that a positive start can significantly impact overall happiness levels and enhance productivity," Kayote Joseph, a therapist, says, noting that it only takes 10 minutes to jumpstart your morning. The reason? "How you begin your day impacts your reticular activating system, which sifts and sorts external information," she says, and helps you identify "more things to be grateful for or feel positively about." Creating a habitual routine specific to your morning can ultimately help you have better days. "The science of habit creation looks like this: A behavior needs to be easily repeatable and followed by reward," Andrea Marcellus, a wellness expert, shares. "Pick just one adjustment to focus on at a time, and be as consistent as possible for at least a week before adding another element to the [morning] routine." Here, discover some of the best changes to make to your morning routine to maximize your wellness and efficiency throughout the remainder of the day.
SCIENCE
Dearborn Press & Guide

Baby on the way? Here’s how to prepare financially

If you are expecting or have recently added a child to your family, you have likely begun making big plans for the future. Expanding your family often has a way of putting your priorities into perspective. One of the most important aspects to consider while preparing for your new arrival...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
sixtyandme.com

5 Ways to Prepare for the Terrifying and Exciting Transition to Retirement

There’s no advance warning system to predict one’s response to retirement. You can chat yourself up before the actual day arrives. You can bathe in some fuzzy ‘before-glow’ about the leisurely life you’re about to experience. However, nothing can prepare you for the moment your world shifts from deadlines and demands to dead time and sweat pants.
BREXIT
marthastewart.com

These Super-Soothing Botanicals Are the Secret to Supple Skin—Whatever the Weather

Your irritated winter-time complexion will benefit from calming ingredients, like chamomile, centella asiatica, and schisandra berry. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Your skin could use some extra support...
SKIN CARE
marthastewart.com

Four Incredible Ice Castles to Visit in the United States This Winter

Looking for something spectacular to do this winter? Fulfill your Frozen fantasies at a crystal fortress constructed entirely of ice. We found four—located around the United States—worth putting on your cold-weather travel bucket list. LaBelle Lake Ice Palace in East Rigby, Idaho. Live reindeer, horse-drawn sleighs, and the...
LIFESTYLE
pethelpful.com

How to Be Prepared for Emergencies With Your Parrot

Juliet has owned parrots for over 20 years. She currently has two cockatiels—Rascal and Coconut—who both have big personalities. Unlike other animals such as dogs or cats, birds are very good at hiding their illnesses. Birds are prey animals, so they're designed by nature to not show sickness or weakness. So birds are magicians at hiding the fact that they're sick or injured.
ANIMALS
Allrecipes.com

What Is That White Stuff on My Baby Carrots?

If you regularly buy bagged baby carrots, you're probably familiar with that white stuff that shows up on them from time to time. And if you've wondered what those white markings on the carrots are (and if they're safe to eat), you're not the only one. But before you let...
AGRICULTURE
lakecountybanner.com

Ways To Prepare for a Blackout in the Winter

Almost everything we do in our homes requires electricity, including cooking, communicating, entertaining, and heating. A power outage can be inconvenient, but it can also lead to expensive repairs and be dangerous to you and your family. By learning the ways to prepare for a blackout in the winter beforehand, you can provide comfort and safety while waiting for the lights to come back on.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marthastewart.com

This Pair's Garden-Themed Wedding Brought Europe to Beverly Hills

This couple worked with an Italy-based event designer—along with a local coordinator—to pull off their mansion courtyard nuptials inspired by motifs you'd see across the pond. Katie and Garrett have her brother, Matt, to thank for their partnership; he introduced the pair in October 2007. After almost a...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy