The Three Smartest Ways to Prepare for a Wedding-Related Emergency

After the sun rises and your alarm clock sounds, the morning often feels like it slips away. However, there are several ways to ensure this part of your day is utilized to the fullest. "Studies show that a positive start can significantly impact overall happiness levels and enhance productivity," Kayote Joseph, a therapist, says, noting that it only takes 10 minutes to jumpstart your morning. The reason? "How you begin your day impacts your reticular activating system, which sifts and sorts external information," she says, and helps you identify "more things to be grateful for or feel positively about." Creating a habitual routine specific to your morning can ultimately help you have better days. "The science of habit creation looks like this: A behavior needs to be easily repeatable and followed by reward," Andrea Marcellus, a wellness expert, shares. "Pick just one adjustment to focus on at a time, and be as consistent as possible for at least a week before adding another element to the [morning] routine." Here, discover some of the best changes to make to your morning routine to maximize your wellness and efficiency throughout the remainder of the day.

SCIENCE ・ 10 HOURS AGO