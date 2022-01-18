WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (1/18)

WWE is reupping their trademark on Brock Lesnar, filing a new application for the name last week. Fightful reports that WWE filed an application on January 14th for Lesnar’s name for merchandising purposes. The full description of the trademark reads:. “Mark For: BROCK LESNAR trademark registration is intended to...
In recent weeks there is nothing but talk of "Forbidden Door" for the WWE, with the Stamford-based company that after announcing the arrival in the women's Royal Rumble of IMPACT Wrestling champion, Mickie James, has opened a parallel universe of hypotheses and guesswork by fans and insiders. With the WWE...
Mickie James found herself in an odd situation as she was released from WWE back in April 2021. It is now known as the ‘trash bag incident’ and it led her to signing with IMPACT where she’s now a champion. Mickie James was recently on Ariel Helwani’s...
Brock Lesnar is without a doubt one of the most intimidating wrestlers in the history of the business, and over the course of the last few decades Lesnar has defeated some of the biggest names in the industry. It’s not often that you see The Beast Incarnate lose, but during...
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Mark and Jay Briscoe spoke about possibly going to AEW, feuding with FTR and how they wouldn’t take a backseat to anyone. Here are highlights:. Jay Briscoe on possibly signing with AEW: “That’s the thing man, if it does...
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will have their long-awaited dream match at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 29 with the WWE Championship on the line. Fans compared Lashley to "The Beast" ever since he first arrived in WWE and "The All Mighty" publicly pushed for a match between the two for years to no avail. But while Lesnar has been dismissive of Lashley — calling him a "Brock Lesnar wannabe" — Paul Heyman was able to put into words this week why this match is such a big deal.
The first Broken Skull Sessions episode of 2022 will air the day before the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. WWE announced today that WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will interview RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on Broken Skull Sessions this month. The episode will premiere on Peacock and the WWE Network on Friday, January 28.
Cody Rhodes cut a promo midway through this week's AEW Dynamite, addressing a number of topics before throwing out a challenge for AEW Beach Break next week. He started off by sarcastically asking, "what do you guys want to talk about?" playfully hinting at the reports that dropped earlier this week about him not working under an AEW contract. As for his free-agent status, Rhodes never said anything directly, but at one point he brought up a contract Tony Khan had sent his way for a match and he added, "Maybe it's not the contract I wanted."
Grayson Waller has new muscle on WWE NXT 2.0. Tonight’s NXT show opened up with LA Knight calling Waller to the ring for a fight. This came after last week’s show ended with AJ Styles defeating Waller in the main event, then bringing back Knight to get payback on Waller for some of his recent actions. Waller presented Knight with a restraining order, and threatened to have him arrested if he came within 50 feet. Knight then brought out Dexter Lumis, who also wanted a piece of payback from Waller.
– WWE has been airing Alexa Bliss “therapy session” vignettes over the past two weeks. Alexa Bliss seemingly reacted to critics of the segments with the following message on Twitter:. “Sometimes you need to just be patient & see how things play out…”. – It is being...
Two WWE NXT Superstars debuted a new look on this week’s episode of NXT 2.0. As seen in the video clip below, Solo Sikoa is now donning facepaint like his brothers Jey and Jimmy Uso. As per storyline, Sikoa decided to don the facepaint after taking a fireball to the face from Boa on last week’s show.
In an interview with Fox 2 Now in St. Louis to promote the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, Randy Orton talked about his RKO finishing move:. “Well, it’s quite simple. I jump up as high as I can, grab the guy’s neck and come crashing down to the mat. I’ve been doing it for a long time. I kind of wish I could go back in time and create a finishing move that didn’t entail me jumping up as high as I can and landing on my back. After doing that a couple of thousand times over the last few decades, I’m starting to feel it.”
Numerous wrestling fans were outraged over an apparent name change to one of WWE's top developmental superstars. Former NXT UK champion WALTER defeated Roderick Strong in the main event of NXT 2.0 on Tuesday (January 18) night before grabbing a microphone and declaring that the winner of the match was "Gunther."
Darby Allin has shared a video of him and Sting surprising a few fans outside the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC, after tonight’s AEW Dynamite went off the air. As seen in the video below, Allin & Sting approached a car ahead of them, and began chanting...
Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has reportedly reached a new deal with WWE. Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reports Zayn signed a new multi-year deal, which was initially reported last month but confirmed on Thursday (January 20). Sapp added that the length of the contract has not yet been confirmed...
Kofi Kingston is entering his 15th year as a WWE superstar in 2022. In that decade and a half, Kingston has captured just about every championship in WWE while also having marquee bouts at WrestleMania. While the Ghana native is still able to compete with just about all of his...
Who is there now? Just him, Vince McMahon. Austin Theory arrives in his office and the Chairman states that he must beat Finn Balor in a match. Finn Balor vs Austin Theory It hurts my heart to write this but unfortunately, Finn Balor loses to Austin Theory in a match with no particular actions to report, other than Theory's attack on Balor after the match.
The WWE captured a lot of headlines in 2021 with batches of wrestlers being released every few months, but that's not the only way the company’s made moves as of late. Vince McMahon’s organization also worked on negotiating contract extensions to shore up some job security and keep some of its Superstars around for the future. The latter was reportedly the case for Sami Zayn, who will apparently stick with the WWE for a while, despite rumors hinting at the opposite outcome.
