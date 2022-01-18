WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (1/18)

Cody Rhodes cut a promo midway through this week's AEW Dynamite, addressing a number of topics before throwing out a challenge for AEW Beach Break next week. He started off by sarcastically asking, "what do you guys want to talk about?" playfully hinting at the reports that dropped earlier this week about him not working under an AEW contract. As for his free-agent status, Rhodes never said anything directly, but at one point he brought up a contract Tony Khan had sent his way for a match and he added, "Maybe it's not the contract I wanted."

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO