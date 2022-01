Peloton had a disastrous 2021. But as impossible as it may seem, the exercise equipment company is arguably off to an even worse start to 2022. Shares of Peloton are down nearly 25% this year and trading at their lowest level in nearly two years. The stock was up 12% Friday though after the company confirmed late Thursday that it may be looking to slow production of its bikes and treadmills and potentially lay off workers.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO