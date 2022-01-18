ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week at Harbor Theater

By Jeniffer Cooley
wiscassetnewspaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Tragedy of Macbeth” - (R violence; 1 hour, 45 minutes) - Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand give Oscar-worthy performances in Joel Coen’s dark adaptation of Shakespeare’s famed drama about a Scottish lord who becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland. His...

Variety

Bong Joon Ho Sets Next Movie at Warner Bros. With Robert Pattinson in Talks to Star

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, who made awards history with his genre-bending thriller “Parasite,” is making his next feature film at Warner Bros. Robert Pattinson, who will soon appear as the Caped Crusader in “The Batman,” is expected to star in the science-fiction story, an adaptation of Edward Ashton’s upcoming novel “Mickey7.” According to the book’s publisher St. Martin Press, the high-concept cerebral thriller is best described as “The Martian” meets “Dark Matter.” The tale is about an “expendable” — a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Nifheim — who refuses to let his replacement clone,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: 30 Years Ago, ‘Much Ado’ Marked Denzel Washington’s Bard Debut

Denzel Washington’s passion for Shakespeare is clearly not as fleeting as, to borrow from a certain playwright, a walking shadow. The two-time Oscar winner currently stars opposite Frances McDormand in The Tragedy of Macbeth, director Joel Coen’s take on the Shakespeare staple that’s now available on Apple TV+, and for which Washington earned a SAG Award nomination. But it was 1993’s star-studded Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Kenneth Branagh (whose latest, Belfast, is in the awards race alongside Macbeth), that introduced moviegoers to the actor delivering the Bard’s lines. Washington played nobleman Don Pedro, who overcomes the villainous scheming of...
MOVIES
Variety

Andrew Garfield Wants More ‘Spider-Man’ Films With Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland: ‘That Dynamic Is So Juicy’

Uniting Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as three generations of Spider-Man has paid off in spades for Sony, with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” grossing $702 million and counting at the domestic box office to become the studio’s biggest film in history and the fourth highest-grossing U.S. release of all time. Garfield recently said on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that he’s more than eager to “continue working” with co-stars Holland and Maguire. Surely there’s money to be made should Sony reunite the three on screen again, and Garfield is keeping the door open should the right idea make...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Power of the Dog’: Why Jane Campion Will Become the Third Woman to Win the Directing Oscar

Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for “The Power of the Dog.” Jane Campion is enjoying this moment. After winning the Silver Lion for directing at Venice for “The Power of the Dog,” her triumphant return to feature films after 13 years, and soaking up the New York Film Festival applause at Alice Tully Hall, the director settles into a soft sofa at Netflix’s after-party at Tavern on the Green. She had taken a detour from moviemaking to create eight episodes of Sundance TV’s lauded series “Top of the Lake” (2013-2017), which starred Elisabeth Moss and Holly Hunter, back home...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why Heathers Bombed In Theaters

In 1989, a little movie called Heathers was finally released. The film followed Veronica, who’s part of the most popular clique at her high school; however, the outcast doesn’t particularly agree with the other girls’ cruel behavior. Enter J.D., who doesn’t like the Heathers and bonds with Veronica over their dislike of the group. However, J.D. ends up poisoning Heather Chandler and makes it appear as a suicide. That triggers a string of murders by J.D. and Veronica begins to realize that the killings are intentional. The film would eventually go to being a cult classic; however, Heathers is actually considered a bomb during its first initial run. The film had a reported budget of $3 million but only returned $1.1 million at the box office, despite Heathers being critically praised upon release. It was new and fresh with many awards wins including the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature and the Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best Motion Picture. So, what happened? Let’s dive deeper into the possible reasons that the cult classic ultimately bombed at the box office.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Returning to Select Theaters This Week

Fans that may have missed an opportunity to see Venom: Let There Be Carnage on the big screen are in luck, because Sony Pictures is bringing the Marvel film back to select theaters later this week. Friday, January 14th is the date Venom 2 has selected to take another bite out of the box office, while the film starring Tom Hardy is also available for Blu-Ray, 4K Ultra HD, and Digital purchase. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is one of two successes for Sony in 2021, with Spider-Man: No Way Home also closing out the year to record numbers.
MOVIES
focusnewspaper.com

Theaters, Streaming & Disc

Scream (2022) (**) The fifth installment in the venerable franchise-and first without the guiding hand of the first four films, director Wes Craven-is easily the least of the batch. Screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick attempt to bridge the gaps between the previous entries in this latest installment as a new killer stalks the daughter of one of the characters from the original film. It’s as trite as it sounds and complete with plot contrivances galore (the reason for one major character’s demise, in particular, really makes little to no sense). The results are ho-hum at best with attempts at humor falling flat more often than they succeed. Yawn would be a more appropriate title for this installment as it turns out.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Andrew Garfield Shares Our Dreams of a Tobey Maguire ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff

What’s better than “Spider-Man”? Three Spider-Men, according to Andrew Garfield. The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star teased more team-ups alongside fellow “Spider-Man” actors Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, following the trio’s appearance in the latest record-shattering Marvel film. “In terms of moving forward with the character, yes, I am definitely open to that,” Garfield explained during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “Again, it would have to be something very unique, very special and serving to an audience and in service of the character. There’s something playful and unique and odd and unexpected to be done. I’m not sure what is but if...
MOVIES
wiscassetnewspaper.com

New roles and open auditions at Heartwood Theater

Heartwood Theater is casting roles for both new actors and performers who have already worked with Heartwood, for a springtime production of "Chalk Garden," by Enid Bagnold. Roles are also being considered for future productions, including a summertime production and Heartwood's 20th Season, beginning fall, 2022. A full list of characters for "Chalk Garden" is available by visiting Heartwood Theater's Facebook page or website.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Willem Dafoe has an ‘interesting’ idea for a plotline of Joker 2

Willem Dafoe has shared an “interesting” pitch for a Joker sequel.The 66-year-old Spider-Man actor hinted at expanding his role in the Marvel and DC Universe during an interview with GQ. Sharing his thoughts about a potential “Joker imposter”, Dafoe said: “There is something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker imposter.”“So it would be possible to have not duelling Jokers, but someone that [claims] to be the Joker that isn’t the Joker.”Referring to the films tarring Joaquin Phoenix, Dafoe shared an idea of a possibly “interesting story”.“If you had Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and then you had someone who...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jane Campion Set For Art Directors Guild’s Cinematic Imagery Award

EXCLUSIVE: Jane Campion will have some new hardware on her mantel come March. The Power of the Dog writer-director and Oscar-winning The Piano scribe is set to receive the Art Directors Guild’s 2022 Cinematic Imagery Award. She will be honored at the 26th annual ADG Awards on March 5 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Nominations will be announced January 24. “Long a filmmaker’s filmmaker, Jane Campion’s exacting use of design and style to fully realize her storytelling have made a significant contribution to the visual language of film, while authoring and fostering the genesis of environments that extend the audience experience far beyond the...
VISUAL ART
Scotland
Deadline

Alex Garland Reteams With A24 For Action Epic ‘Civil War’; Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura & More Set To Star

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Men) is reteaming with A24 for Civil War, an action epic that has Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog, The Beguiled) set to star alongside Wagner Moura (The Shining Girls, Narcos), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Dune, Bruised) and Cailee Spaeny (The First Lady, Mare of Easttown). Garland will direct the film set in a near-future America from his original screenplay. Details as far as its plot are being kept under wraps. A24 will produce, alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA and Gregory Goodman, and handle the film’s global release. Garland received his first Oscar nomination...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Love Song’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

A hushed little heartbreaker about loneliness and longing in the American West, A Love Song is bound to be characterized as a sort of mini-Nomadland. It wouldn’t be an entirely unfounded comparison. Starring formidable character actress Dale Dickey in a rare lead role as Faye, a 60ish woman living off the grid and reconnecting, for a night, with a former flame (Wes Studi), Max Walker-Silverman’s feature debut is decidedly smaller-scale than Chloé Zhao’s 2020 Oscar winner. It doesn’t have that film’s sweep, its distinct political undertones or its romanticism when it comes to American independence and wanderlust. What the two movies...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Set With Original Star Peter Billingsley

Christmas has come early for Legendary and Warner Bros. The two companies are gearing up to make a sequel to the yuletide holiday classic, A Christmas Story, closing a deal for Peter Billingsley, the child star of the original 1983 movie, to topline and produce. Titled A Christmas Story Christmas, the feature intended for HBO Max will be directed by Clay Kaytis, who already tackled the snowy holiday season with The Christmas Chronicles for Netflix and has a script by Nick Schenk, the writer behind recent Clint Eastwood movies such as Gran Torino and The Mule, sitting under the leg lamp. Billingsley is...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Freelance’: Alice Eve & Marton Csokas Join John Cena Action-Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness) and Marton Csokas (The Last Duel) are joining John Cena, Alison Brie and Juan Pablo Raba in director Pierre Morel’s (Taken) action-comedy Freelance. As we revealed this week, the film is now underway in Colombia. The movie follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the U.S. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist (Brie) as...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jodie Foster Joins Annette Bening in Biopic ‘Nyad’ for Black Bear, Netflix (Exclusive)

Jodie Foster has joined Annette Bening in Nyad, a biopic on marathon swimmer Diana Nyad that has landed at Netflix. Directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, known for their documentary work, including the Oscar-winning Free Solo, are making their narrative debut with the drama. The project, produced by Andrew Lazar and Teddy Schwarzman, was developed by Mad Chance and Black Bear Pictures after being initially introduced to buyers at the European Film Market in March 2020. Nyad is a long-distance swimmer who, in 2013 at the age of 64, became the first person to swim the 110-mile distance from Cuba to Florida...
CELEBRITIES
Sun-Journal

Blackwood Theater Horror of the Week: The Blue Dress

Welcome, friends. I’m Romulus Blackwood, and this is…BLACKWOOD THEATER. It was sunny, warm and friendly, the grounds neatly kept and decorated with blooming flowers in abundance. The sidewalks were swept and the paint was new. Saffron Yellow. Not a bad shade at all. However, as Marjorie Bazeel was escorted into the lobby of the retirement home, her eyes squinted in a distasteful manner. Right away she didn’t like her new surroundings, and she said so without any hesitation whatsoever.
THEATER & DANCE
chicagotheaterandarts.com

Theater scene redux

For a while, 2021 did look like Chicago’s vibrant theater scene could pick up where it stopped or went to zoom after the first COVID outbreak. Footlights were back on at several venues from Goodman Theatre to the Lyric Opera. Marriott Theatre Lincolnshire performers expressed the general feeling of...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hollywood Reporter

Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ Runs Nearly 3 Hours With Credits

Buckle up. Matt Reeves’ new The Batman movie runs two hours and 55 minutes. The hefty running time includes about eight minutes of credits, insiders at Warner Bros. confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday. As such, it’s the longest running time of any solo Batman pic and one of the longest for a theatrical superhero movie, behind rival Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which ran three hours and one minute on its way to becoming the No. 2 top-grossing film of all time at the global box office, not adjusted for inflation. Overall, the record holder for longest superhero pic is Zack Snyder’s Justice...
MOVIES

