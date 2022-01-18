Weather Blog: More light snow for Wednesday’s commute
Check out some of the snowfall totals from around the region!
We’re wrapping up the snow showers this morning and clearing out the clouds. It’s a beautiful, sunny Tuesday with chilly temperatures falling into the single digits this evening!
Overnight a wind chill advisory is in place through 7 AM for the Kingdom and Adirondacks as temperatures dip back below zero and wind chills fall between 10 to 25 degrees below zero!
Light snow rolls in with a warm front early Wednesday morning, just in time for the morning commute. That chance for a few scattered snow showers continues through Wednesday and when all is set and done a dusting to 2 inches can be expected!
Have a great Tuesday!
