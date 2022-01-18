ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Blog: More light snow for Wednesday’s commute

By Haley Bouley
 3 days ago

Check out some of the snowfall totals from around the region!

We’re wrapping up the snow showers this morning and clearing out the clouds. It’s a beautiful, sunny Tuesday with chilly temperatures falling into the single digits this evening!

Overnight a wind chill advisory is in place through 7 AM for the Kingdom and Adirondacks as temperatures dip back below zero and wind chills fall between 10 to 25 degrees below zero!

Light snow rolls in with a warm front early Wednesday morning, just in time for the morning commute. That chance for a few scattered snow showers continues through Wednesday and when all is set and done a dusting to 2 inches can be expected!

Have a great Tuesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

