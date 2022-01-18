Goodbye to the Tracy Apartment building

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission heard a sketch plan for an apartment building near a popular shopping center Tuesday night. The proposal features a four-story, 50-unit apartment building on a 1.1-acre lot located at 801 N. Broad St., which immediately abuts the Hamilton Crossings shopping center. The facility would house one- and two-unit apartments and contain both indoor and outdoor residential parking.
A Mission Beach apartment building has been sold for nearly $7.3 million. Sandpiper Apartments, 715 Cohasset Court, was sold by Sandpiper Apartments San Diego, LP to Street Properties, Inc. The complex has 16 apartments and was recently renovated. Interior renovations included adding quartz countertops in kitchens and bathrooms, white shaker...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A proposal to construct an apartment building on the Duling School property in Fondren will not be on the agenda when the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) Board of Trustees meets on Friday, January 21. “MDAH has not received any additional information from the developers or lead federal agency […]
Lotus Commercial USA LLC plans to renovate the historic former Furchgott’s Department Store building Downtown into 40 apartments, retail and office space. The building, at 128 W. Adams St., is occupied on the ground floor by the De Real Ting Cafe restaurant. The city Downtown Development Review Board will...
A five-story, 100-unit apartment building is under construction in downtown Fox River Grove as part of a larger plan to develop the area with more residents, businesses and maybe a hotel. A residential structure of this scale has not been seen in the village before, Village Administrator Derek Soderholm said.
The circa-1920s Travis Building, 405 N. St. Mary’s St., is the first real estate project in San Antonio to take advantage of the Texas Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program, an incentive that allows developers to repay a loan over a longer period of time than usual, while saving money on operating costs from energy efficient upgrades.
