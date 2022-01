The University of Florida has purchased The Scripps Research Institute's three buildings in Jupiter and 70 empty acres once reserved for Scripps nearby in Palm Beach Gardens. Also included in the sale are the research institute's staff, equipment, $102 million in cash and investments, use of the Scripps name and – potentially the most valuable – all royalties from future discoveries or research projects at the campus.

JUPITER, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO