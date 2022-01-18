Mayor, PSC candidate arrested on domestic violence charge

Meat Loaf, the singer and actor whose "Bat Out of Hell" album became one of the best-selling of all time, has died at the age of 74. "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side," a post published on the star's official Facebook page early Friday said. The cause of death is still unclear.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO