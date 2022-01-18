ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

McDonald’s announce new Garlic Pepper Spicy McNuggets

By D. Goodman
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDonald’s. Home of the Big Mac, the Egg McMuffin and what some consider the best, tastiest french fries in all of fast food. To say some of the items on their menu are iconic and a part of the fabic of America would be an understatement. Another item...

guiltyeats.com

Comments / 0

