New Resource from NCCN Shares Approaches to Recognize and Manage Graft-Versus-Host Disease

 3 days ago
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN®) today announced the publication of new NCCN Guidelines for Patients®: Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD). GVHD is a complication that occurs after a donor stem cell or bone marrow (a.k.a. hematopoietic) transplant—which is used to cure some types of blood cancers. One goal of donor hematopoietic cell...

Cancer Health

Sorting Cancers by ‘Immune Archetypes’ May Offer New Approach For Precision Immunotherapies

Using data from over 300 patient tumors, UC San Francisco researchers have described 12 classes of “immune archetypes” to classify cancer tumors. Their findings, published this week in CELL, reveal that cancers from different parts of the body are immunologically similar to one another. These classifications provide unique strategies for enhancing each patient’s choice of cancer immunotherapies.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ajmc.com

NCCN Publishes New Guidebook for Patients at Risk of GVHD

Graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) is common, yet it is poorly understood and its symptoms can be difficult to recognize. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) has published a new resource designed to help patients better understand and manage the risk of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) following stem cell transplantation. Patients can access...
CANCER
Cancer Health

Immunotherapy Combination Shows Significant Benefit For Patients With Advanced Melanoma

A combination of two drugs that target different proteins on immune system T cells kept advanced melanoma in check significantly longer than one of the drugs alone in a phase 3 clinical trial involving 714 patients. The trial, known as the RELATIVITY-047 study was co-led by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute investigators and the results were reported today in the New England Journal of Medicine.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New graft strategy may improve outcomes for blood stem cell recipients

Removing one type of T cell from donor blood used for stem cell grafts could greatly reduce a serious complication called graft-versus-host disease in patients with leukemia, according to a new study. Published today in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, the study reports that only 7% of leukemia patients who...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

NCCN Publishes New Guidance on COVID-19 PrEP and Vaccinations for Those With Cancer

The recommendations include full immunization, including third doses and/or any approved boosters. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) has published new updates to the expert consensus recommendations on COVID-19 pre-exposure prophylaxis and vaccinations for individuals with cancer. The NCCN Advisory Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination and Pre-exposure Prophylaxis meets frequently to...
CANCER
Cancer Health

Cancer Testing and Diagnosis Dropped During COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic-related disruptions have resulted in decreases in both diagnostic testing for cancer and new diagnoses based on data from the national veterans healthcare system, according to a study results published in the journal Cancer. While it is known that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to delays in cancer treatment, its...
CANCER
Cancer Health

Immunotherapy Improves Survival for People With Liver Cancer

A combination of two immune checkpoint inhibitors, Imfinzi (durvalumab) and tremelimumab, led to improved overall survival for people with advanced liver cancer, while Imfinzi plus chemotherapy prolonged survival for those with biliary tract cancer, according to studies to be presented this week at the 2022 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium. Another trial showed that Keytruda (pembrolizumab) also improved survival for liver cancer patients.
CANCER
Cancer Health

Cells Accumulate Cancer-Causing Mutations With Age

Cells with cancer-causing mutations become increasingly common as people age, according to findings published in Aging and Cancer. To understand how cancer develops, researchers have been keen to examine genetic changes in human cells at different ages. Advanced sequencing technology has helped show that large numbers of human cells carry oncogenic, or cancer-causing, mutations—even in people who have not yet developed cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, about 40% of people will develop cancer over the course of their lifetime—which means a majority of people won’t.
CANCER
Worcester Business Journal

Reliant Medical Group recognized for cardiovascular disease management

Reliant Medical Group of Worcester has been recognized by the American Heart Association for gold-level achievement in three clinical quality programs related to reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke, the healthcare provider announced on Monday. This is the second year in a row Reliant has received this distinction.
WORCESTER, MA
Nature.com

Ocular graft-versus-host disease and dry eye disease after paediatric haematopoietic stem cell transplantationÂ - incidence and risk factors

Ocular graft-versus-host disease (oGVHD) contributes substantially to morbidity after allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) but is sparsely investigated in children. We assessed incidence and risk factors for oGVHD and dry eye disease (DED) in a nationwide, single-centre study of 484 consecutive children receiving HSCT during the period 1980"“2016. Ophthalmological examinations were performed before and annually at least until five years after HSCT. Twenty-five patients had DED before transplantation (5.6%). The cumulative incidence was 1.9% for acute oGVHD, 6.0% for chronic oGVHD, 8.7% for new onset DED, and 12.7% for new onset Corneal Fluorescein Staining (CFS). In adjusted Fine-Gray regression models, the use of Busulfan was a risk factor for developing acute oGVHD (HR 5.01, p"‰="‰0.03), and malignant disease was a risk factor for developing CFS (HR 2.00, p"‰="‰0.047). Younger recipient age was associated with reduced risk of DED when comparing children aged 0"“4 years with 10"“16 years (HR 0.33, p"‰="‰0.03). These data underscore the need of attention to DED and oGVHD in relation to HSCT leading to our recommendation of performing ophthalmic examinations in all children before HSCT, and after HSCT when needed, in order to secure diagnosis and treatment of these complications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Asia Media

Roch Nianogo recognized for work on Alzheimer’s disease

Roch Nianogo, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, has been named a 2022 recipient of the Karen Toffler Charitable Trust’s Toffler Scholar Award for his research into preventing Alzheimer’s disease in vulnerable populations. The Toffler Scholar Program partners with universities and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cancer Health

AICR 2021 Cancer Research Highlights: Fruits and Vegetables, Coffee, Cholesterol, Sitting, Sugary Beverages

In a year dominated with health news related to COVID-19, this year revealed a lot of important research findings related to lifestyle and cancer risk and survivorship. When added to the body of previous research, 2021 study findings give important insights into how diet, physical activity and weight may help reduce cancer risk and improve survivors’ health.
CANCER
Cancer Health

A High-Fiber Diet May Improve the Response of Melanoma Patients to Immunotherapy

A diet rich in fiber may help some people being treated for melanoma respond to immunotherapy treatment by influencing the gut microbiome, according to a new study led by researchers at the Center for Cancer Research at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Results from the study, which analyzed both people with melanoma and mouse models of the disease, appeared December 24, 2021, in Science.
CANCER
Wyoming News

Side Effects From New Cancer Meds Have Silver Lining

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Skin side effects caused by cancer drugs called immune checkpoint inhibitors may be a telltale sign that the drugs are working, according to a new study. Immune checkpoint inhibitors, a type of immunotherapy, boost the body's immune response against tumor cells and have become standard care for many patients with advanced cancer. However, many experience skin side effects from the drugs. To learn...
CANCER
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Study: Some Cancer Treatments May Inhibit Immune Response To COVID Vaccination

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — A study from the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center has found that cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy and certain other treatments may have an “inadequate” immune response to COVID-19 vaccination. The findings, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, says this inhibited response to vaccination is also showing up for those with targeted therapies, like CDK 4/6 inhibitors and therapies targeted at B cells. Cancer treatment patients are still urged to get vaccinated – and boosted. “It is important for patients with cancer who are receiving chemotherapy to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Saranya Chumsri, M.D., a Mayo Clinic hematologist and oncologist. Chumsri, who authored the study, is recommending these patients have their antibody levels tested after vaccination. “Dr. Chumsri anticipates having additional data later this year regarding broader immune responses to COVID-19 vaccinations, including cellular and antibody responses in patients receiving chemotherapy and targeted therapies with booster vaccinations,” the release said. Read more on the study here.
CANCER
Cancer Health empowers people living with cancer to actively manage and advocate for their care and improve their overall health. Launched in 2017, the magazine and website provide accessible information about cancer prevention, treatment and quality of life for people living with cancer and their loved ones.

