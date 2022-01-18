ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weightlifting canceled: Coach tells team to help neighbors shovel instead

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A football team didn’t have to hit the gym on Monday thanks to the snowstorm that blanketed the eastern part of the country, but they didn’t get a full reprieve from working out.

Brian DeLallo, Bethel Park High School’s football head coach and teacher, told his players they didn’t have to do their weightlifting routine by lifting barbels and doing leg presses. Instead, they would get their reps in by shoveling snow, WPXI reported.

He instructed his team to “Find an elderly or disabled neighbor and shovel their driveway.”

He also told them not to take any money for the work.

DeLallo said he had done his driveway and said, “It really is a great workout, at least for an old man like me.”

Many people who responded to DeLallo’s instructions to his team praised him for his lesson.

One tweeted, “You are setting the example turning young men into role models.”

Another wrote, “A great way to instill pride, compassion, caring, community and self-worth! This lesson will be the best you could teach and the young teens could learn!”

Some Twitter users, however, thought the players should have been paid for their work, but the response to that by other users was that “He’s teaching them to be humble, help others in need, and give back to their community.”

